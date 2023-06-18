Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-2 loss to Boston

Jun 18, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

As the need for victory intensifies, the New York Yankees continue to wrestle with challenges from the last-place team in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox. The latter team claimed victory over the Yankees for the second consecutive time on Sunday, in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Red Sox Outmaneuver the Yankees

Despite the Yankees’ strong start with Gleyber Torres’ home run in the first inning, the final score tilted in Boston’s favor, ending at 6-2. The Bombers’ offense faltered, with the Red Sox taking control and continually hitting the left-field wall with extra-base hits, putting the Yankees in a precarious position.

Silver Lining: Yankees’ Strong Individual Performances

While the match outcome didn’t favor the Yankees, there were some notable individual performances. Starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt executed several strong innings before allowing two earned runs in the fifth inning. Manager Aaron Boone’s decision to let Schmidt continue might not have been the best call, but it led to a few learning moments.

In a better light, relief pitcher Greg Weissert demonstrated exceptional skill, striking out two batters over 1.1 innings in one of the day’s best pitching performances.

On the offensive end, Jake Bauers contributed with two hits and a run, while Gleyber Torres added two RBIs with his two-run homer in the opening inning. However, the team’s overall offense stumbled, resulting in a total of 11 strikeouts.

Setbacks: Struggles in the Yankees’ Camp

The Yankees faced significant setbacks on the offensive front, with Giancarlo Stanton striking out twice, Isiah Kiner-Falefa striking out with all three at-bats, and Anthony Volpe following suit. DJ LeMahieu’s continued struggles worsened the situation; two strikeouts in four at-bats brought his batting average down to .232 with a .291 OBP for the season.

Looking Ahead: Game 2 with Luis Severino

The persistent issues for the Yankees lie in their lack of confidence and lackluster inspiration. Nevertheless, they must rally and strive for a better performance in Game 2, with Luis Severino preparing to take the mound.