Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-2 loss to Nationals

The Yankees lost the final game of their three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday evening 5-2, missing the chance to secure a series win. The Nationals, one of the worst teams in baseball, managed to stifle the Yankees’ offense, which mustered only four combined runs over the last two games. They went 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position, leaving 16 runners on base.

Yankees’ Pitching Continues to be Unstable

The pitching staff didn’t provide much help either, with starter Carlos Rodon struggling through 5.2 innings, giving up five earned runs on eight hits while striking out eight batters. Rodon threw 100 pitches with 68 strikes, and his ERA rose to 4.31. He conceded two quick runs in the bottom of the first inning, putting the Yankees on the back foot from the start.

Bullpen Bright Spot

While Rodon faltered, the bullpen offered some relief, with Jake Cousins and Luke Weaver combining for 2.1 scoreless innings to close out the game. However, the Yankees’ offense failed to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities, grounding into several double plays with runners on base, notably by DJ LeMahieu and Austin Wells.

Offensive Woes

As a team, the Yankees managed just seven hits while striking out nine times. Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm were the bright spots, combining for four hits. Chisholm launched his 22nd home run of the season in the second inning, bringing the Yankees within one run—his career-high. Unfortunately, the top half of the lineup was particularly disappointing, with the first four batters recording only one hit and striking out six times.

Looking Ahead to the Cardinals

The Yanks aim to bounce back on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Marcus Stroman set to take the mound. Stroman has been erratic this season, surrendering 11 earned runs over his last four starts but only four in his last three. With his velocity down significantly, the Yankees are in survival mode, hoping to hold on until reinforcements, particularly Clarke Schmidt, return in September.