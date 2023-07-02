Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-1 loss to Cardinals

Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees encountered a tough Sunday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals, marking the end of their three-game series. Despite a solid performance from Gerrit Cole, the Yankees stumbled, losing two of the three games, and registering a 5–1 loss ahead of their series with the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx.

Dominant Pitching: The Only Way Forward for the Yankees

In stark reality, the Yankees’ chances hinge upon a complete dominance of their pitching staff. Gerrit Cole managed to stay on the mound for 6.0 innings, surrendering just two earned runs while striking out five batters. Despite a commendable performance, it wasn’t enough to seal a win for the Yankees.

An Underwhelming Relief from Jimmy Cordero

In the aftermath of a heavily utilized bullpen in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Yankees looked to relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero to pull them through. Cordero pitched 2.0 innings, giving up three earned runs across five hits, causing his ERA to surge to 3.86.

However, the outcome might have remained unchanged even with a sterling performance from Cordero. The Yankees’ offensive lineup was disappointing, scoring a solitary run.

Lackluster Offense Proves Costly

The afternoon saw the Yankees registering a meager three hits. Former starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery gave them a challenging time over 6.2 innings, delivering one of his season’s best performances. The only Yankees players to secure a base via hits were Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe, and Jake Bauers. Notably, Volpe maintains a seven-game hitting streak, with five of his last six games featuring at least two hits.

Urgent Need for Improvement Against Lower-ranked Teams

The Yankees must significantly step up their performance against teams lower down the ranking if they aspire to secure a potential playoff spot. Currently, they are lagging 10 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East and four games behind the Orioles.

Still clinging onto the last spot in the Wild Card, they approach the All-Star break in a week’s time. This provides a crucial opportunity to recover some ground, despite a challenging first half of the season.