Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-0 win over Twins

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees clinched a 5–0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon, showcasing a remarkable pitching performance from Clarke Schmidt that contributed significantly to the win.

Schmidt’s Stellar Start to the Season

Schmidt has been exceptional at the beginning of the 2024 season, bouncing back from an inconsistent 2023 when he first became a starter. In Thursday’s game, he pitched eight innings, allowing just three hits and striking out eight batters. He threw 103 pitches, 69 of which were strikes, bringing his season ERA down to an impressive 2.49. This performance places him among the best on the team, alongside Luis Gil.

Sep 30, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) leaves the field during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

As the Yankees anticipate the return of other team members, the rotation is expected to strengthen further, and the bullpen is set to improve with additional reinforcements. This could result in one of the starters transitioning into a relief role, enhancing the team’s pitching depth.

Yankees’ Dynamics and Individual Performances

The Yankees’ offense was also in good form, accumulating nine hits and striking out eight times during the game. Aaron Judge continued his excellent performance streak, securing two hits in three at-bats, scoring a run, and drawing a walk. His season statistics now stand at an impressive .262 batting average with a .393 on-base percentage and a .555 slugging percentage.

While the team enjoyed a successful day overall, completing a sweep against Minnesota, there were a couple of less stellar performances. Juan Soto is currently 3 for his last 27 at-bats, though he did score a run in this game. Meanwhile, reserve outfielder Trent Grisham struggled, striking out three times in four at-bats, which has dropped his batting average to a mere .061 and his on-base percentage to .244 for the season.

However, Gleyber Torres is showing signs of improvement, contributing two hits in the game, and catcher Austin Wells added a hit and an RBI. With these efforts, the Yankees have won nine of their last 11 games and currently lead the American League East, positioning themselves ahead of the Baltimore Orioles. This series of games highlights the team’s strong performance and points to a promising trajectory as they continue through the season.