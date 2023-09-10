Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-3 win over Brewers

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In an unexpected turn of events, the New York Yankees, hitless for the first 10 innings, pulled off a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 13 innings on Sunday. The game-winning moment arrived when Kyle Higashioka roped a walk-off RBI double. Yet, this victory came with a cloud hanging over it; Jasson Dominguez, the star phenom, was conspicuously absent from the lineup due to right elbow inflammation.

Aaron Boone Drops a Bombshell: Dominguez’s Torn UCL

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone revealed post-game that Dominguez is dealing with a torn UCL in his right elbow. While the team celebrated their thrilling win, this announcement cast a shadow, making the victory a bittersweet one.

The Art of Pitching: Duel Between Cole and Burnes

This game was undeniably a tale of two halves. The first half was an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel between AL Cy Young frontrunner Gerrit Cole and Brewers’ ace Corbin Burnes. Cole went seven innings without conceding an earned run, while Burnes went an inning further, offering a no-hitter through eight innings.

Extra Innings: Offense Awakens Just in Time

It wasn’t until the extra innings that bats started to make some noise. The Brewers got on the scoreboard first in the 11th with an RBI single from Tyrone Taylor. However, Oswaldo Cabrera responded for the Yankees, breaking up the combined no-hitter and shutout with an RBI double in the bottom half of the inning. Milwaukee took the lead again in the 12th, only for Giancarlo Stanton to tie it up with a crucial two-run homer.

A Tale of Resilience: Anthony Misiewicz’s Yankees Debut

Anthony Misiewicz came on in relief during the 13th inning for his Yankees debut, showing signs of a promising future. He allowed a walk but secured a scoreless frame, setting up the stage for the Yankees to snatch the win.

Late-Game Grit: A Silver Lining for the Yankees?

Despite their lackluster offense being a concern for much of the season, the Yankees’ brilliant pitching and late-game resilience could be harbingers of better things to come. With just 19 games remaining, they are eight games behind the third Wild Card spot. They’re virtually eliminated from playoff contention at this point.

