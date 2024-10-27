Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-2 World Series Game 2 loss to Dodgers

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Yankees fell 4–2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, putting them in a difficult position. To turn things around, the Yankees will need their star players to produce, as underwhelming performances have hampered their offense on the biggest stage in baseball.

Aaron Judge’s Struggles Continue

Notably, American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge went 0–4 with three more strikeouts in Game 2. Over the first two games of the series, Judge has struck out six times, limiting the Yankees’ offensive momentum and putting pressure on other players to step up.

Juan Soto, however, managed a solid performance, going 2–4 with a solo home run to right field in the third inning that tied the game. Despite Soto’s contribution, starting pitcher Carlos Rodon struggled to maintain control, giving up back-to-back home runs in the third inning to Teoscar Hernandez and Freddie Freeman. Freeman has been a constant threat, once again seizing the opportunity to give the Dodgers an edge.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Yankees’ Offensive Inconsistencies and Yamamoto’s Dominance

The Yankees’ offense struggled, managing only four hits and striking out seven times. Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched 6.1 strong innings, allowing one earned run and striking out four Yankees. Yamamoto’s command held the Yankees in check, underscoring their inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities. The Dodgers’ offense has proven challenging for the Yankees’ pitching to handle, while the Yankees’ offensive output remains inconsistent under the spotlight.

Rodon’s Rough Outing Highlights Rotation Concerns

Rodon’s performance raised additional concerns for the Yankees. He allowed four earned runs in just 3.1 innings, surrendering three home runs in a critical moment. The bullpen stepped up admirably, keeping the game within reach by shutting down the Dodgers’ offense for the remainder of the game and allowing only two hits. Yet, the Yankees need more from their starting pitchers to stand a chance against an elite Dodgers lineup.

“No one said it’s going to be easy,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s a long series, and we need to make it a long series now. We won’t flinch.”

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Questionable Strategic Choices

The decision to start Rodon instead of Clarke Schmidt, who has better splits on the road, now seems questionable in hindsight. Schmidt’s road performance might have provided the Yankees with a stronger chance, but manager Aaron Boone opted for Rodon, a choice that backfired in a high-stakes setting. Boone’s decisions have come under scrutiny, and he’ll need to adjust quickly to help the Yankees stay competitive as the series shifts to New York.

Home Advantage or Challenge?

As the Yankees return to the Bronx for three consecutive games, they’ll need to reconfigure their strategy to maximize their home-field advantage. The short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium may aid left-handed Dodgers hitters, adding another layer of complexity to the Yankees’ defensive game plan.

The Yankees now need a significant turnaround, with their offensive leaders like Judge finding their stride. The upcoming games in New York are crucial, as the Bombers aim to level the series before it’s too late.