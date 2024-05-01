Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-2 loss to Orioles

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have faced back-to-back losses to the Baltimore Orioles, slipping from the top of the American League East and revealing some team weaknesses. The absence of ace Gerrit Cole has been a significant blow, particularly as the Yankees’ lineup struggles to generate runs against stronger teams.

Yankees’ Offensive Struggles Highlighted

The Yankees’ offense failed to ignite in the opening game of the series against Baltimore, managing no runs and only two in the second game, thanks to solo homers by Juan Soto and Austin Wells. Collectively, the team managed just five hits and suffered eight strikeouts during Tuesday’s game — a 4-2 defeat. Gleyber Torres, the starting second baseman, exemplified these struggles, batting only .220/.295/.254 for the season and adding two strikeouts to his record in the recent loss.

Oswaldo Cabrera’s performance has also declined, with his on-base percentage falling below .300 and his batting average dipping to .250.

After an unexpectedly strong performance from several players in the lower half of the order, their return to career-average levels has increased pressure on the top of the order to step up. Despite Aaron Judge’s efforts to regain form after a tough start, the Yankees have struggled consistently, although they previously demonstrated potential by scoring 30 runs in two games against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pitching Challenges and Upcoming Games

On the mound, Nestor Cortes allowed four earned runs and eight hits over six innings, pushing his ERA to 3.86. Although Luke Weaver performed well in relief, striking out three and giving up only one hit in two innings, Cortes encountered difficulties in the fourth inning, allowing three runs. Despite his capacity for All-Star caliber performances, this game was a setback he will aim to overcome.

The Yankees are set to face the Orioles once again at 6:35 PM on Wednesday night. Luis Gil is scheduled to pitch against Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes, who boasts a 2.55 ERA over 35.1 innings this season. This matchup presents an opportunity for the Yankees to recalibrate and regain momentum in the tightly contested AL East.