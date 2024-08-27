Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-2 loss to Nationals

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

After a dominant performance in Game 1 of their three-game series against the Washington Nationals, the Yankees‘ offense faltered on Tuesday against one of the league’s worst starters, Patrick Corbin, losing 4-2.

Corbin Silences Yankees’ Bats

Corbin, who entered the game with a 5.73 ERA, delivered six scoreless innings, throwing 104 pitches with 64 strikes. He struck out six batters and allowed only two hits, shutting down a Yankees offense that had been red-hot in recent games.

Despite managing eight hits and seven strikeouts as a team, the Yankees struggled to score runs. Their limited production came from an Aaron Judge double-play that drove in a run and an Anthony Volpe groundout to shortstop in the ninth inning, which brought Jazz Chisholm home. The Yankees left several runners on base, unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Cole’s Struggles on the Mound

Gerrit Cole, usually reliable, had a tough outing. He pitched five innings, gave up six hits, and allowed three earned runs while striking out seven. Cole also surrendered two home runs, throwing 91 pitches with 56 strikes. Despite his recent strong performances, boasting a 3.86 ERA, Cole will aim to rebound after this challenging start against a struggling Washington offense. The bullpen, however, was a bright spot, tossing three innings without giving up an earned run.

Poor Defense and Missed Opportunities

Offensively, the Yankees couldn’t find their rhythm, and their power hitters remained silent. Additionally, the defense had a rough night, with the infield experiencing significant struggles. The overall performance was subpar, leaving the Yankees looking to regroup.

Looking Ahead: Rodon Takes the Mound

The Yankees will have another opportunity to bounce back on Wednesday evening with Carlos Rodon taking the mound against MacKenzie Gore, who has posted a 4.51 ERA this season over 131.2 innings pitched. Rodon, who currently holds a 4.16 ERA, is coming off a six-inning scoreless performance against the Colorado Rockies last week and will aim to build on that positive outing.