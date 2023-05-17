Yankees: Good news and bad news from 3-0 loss to Toronto

May 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees suffered a disappointing loss against the Blue Jays Wednesday night 3-0, as their offense took an unexpected night off.

Despite a series of games where the lineup performed admirably, this encounter was starkly different. Our team was kept scoreless over ten innings, and the pitchers, despite their best efforts, couldn’t sustain their hold indefinitely.

As we approach the series finale tomorrow night, we hope to seize victory and conclude with a 3-1 series win against our division rival. Gerrit Cole exhibited his dominant ace prowess, yet the offensive side remained dormant.

The Yankees’ pitching couldn’t get the job done:

Cole delivered an impressive 6.0 innings of shutout baseball, striking out six in the process. He exited in the 7th with runners on first and second, but Clay Holmes came to the rescue, successfully navigating the tense situation to uphold Cole’s sterling performance.

Cole’s season ERA now stands at a mere 2.01, and he continues to deliver one exceptional performance after another. This might indeed be his best season in pinstripes, and with the current state of the rotation, we need his dominance. Thankfully, with Sevy poised for a Sunday return, our rotation will soon receive a much-needed boost.

Holmes displayed a commendable performance tonight, especially in the critical 7th inning, which could have dealt a significant blow to our chances. He pitched a shutout frame, striking out one and inducing soft contact to defuse the threat.

Unfortunately, the offense couldn’t rally to support the pitchers’ efforts, and it all went in vain. Jimmy Cordero followed Holmes and, despite a slight struggle, managed to complete his inning without giving up a run. Although he walked a batter and allowed two hits, no runs materialized from his inning.

Michael King was next up, delivering a shutout frame and striking out two in the process. If King and Ron maintain their form, this bullpen’s dynamic will transform for the better. Marinaccio had a respite tonight following his last night’s difficulties. We hope for a better outing from him next time. Wandy was the final hope in the 10th to keep the game alive but unfortunately fell short. He conceded three runs in the 10th, of which only one was earned.

The offense fell quiet:

Sadly, there were no offensive highlights to take away from tonight. Bader, Calhoun, and Judge were the sole contributors to the team’s hit tally through the 10 innings. While it was a challenging game to witness, even the best teams endure tough days at the office. We remain optimistic that the Yankees will rebound with a win tomorrow.

This squad is gifted, and we’ve witnessed some stellar performances in recent games. Consequently, the occasional underwhelming performance is tolerable. In the series finale tomorrow night, we have “The People’s Ace,” Nestor Cortes, lined up against Berrios.