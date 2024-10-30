Yankees: Good news and bad news from 11-4 Game 4 win over Dodgers

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Yankees crushed the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night 11-4, keeping their title hopes alive with an impressive offensive showcase. Although the game started in typical fashion, with Freddie Freeman launching a two-run homer in the first inning, the Yankees were determined not to back down this time, answering with an offensive masterclass of their own.

Bottom of the Order Comes Up Big

The Yankees’ lineup produced nine hits, 11 runs, six walks, and struck out only four times, displaying the efficiency they’ve been missing. The bottom three batters in the order provided five hits and seven RBIs, delivering when the Yankees needed it most. Though the Dodgers still lead the series 3-1, the Yankees have newfound momentum heading into a do-or-die Game 5 on Wednesday night, with ace Gerrit Cole set to take the mound.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bullpen Efficiency Helps Secure the Win

While Luis Gil started the game and lasted four innings, he allowed four earned runs with just one strikeout on 67 pitches. Despite his early exit, he gave the Yankees enough stability to rest some key bullpen arms. The Yankees’ bullpen was stellar, contributing seven strikeouts, with Clay Holmes and Mark Leiter Jr. combining for four strikeouts in just two innings.

Gleyber Torres Breaks it Open in the Eighth

The Yankees blew the game wide open in the eighth inning, thanks to a three-run homer to right field by Gleyber Torres, extending their lead to six runs. With the Dodgers’ potent offense, no lead feels entirely safe, but this commanding win demonstrated that the Yankees could shift momentum and keep their championship hopes alive.

Can the Yankees Make a Comeback?

The Yankees now face the challenge of winning three straight games—a tall order, but if the Dodgers can win three, why can’t the Yankees? With Cole pitching on Wednesday, they have a golden opportunity to cut the series deficit to 3-2. Cole, who allowed only one earned run over six innings in the series opener, is locked in and ready for one of the biggest starts of his career. Facing Jack Flaherty again, who was solid in Game 1 with two earned runs over 5.1 innings, the Yankees have the advantage of familiarity.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Anthony Volpe’s Grand Slam Sparks the Yankees

Young shortstop Anthony Volpe was instrumental in Tuesday’s win, driving in four RBIs, including a critical grand slam in the third inning that gave the Yankees a 5-2 lead. This pivotal moment energized the fan base and breathed life back into the Yankees. Should they win Game 5, it will be in no small part due to Volpe’s heroics and clutch performance.

“It’s like you finally got to see the top blow off Yankee Stadium in a World Series game,” Aaron Boone said after his first World Series win as New York’s manager. “When Anthony hits that ball, it was like fun to see Yankee Stadium erupt.”

As the Yankees prepare for a crucial Game 5, they’ll look to build on this momentum and continue their fight for a World Series comeback.