This afternoon, the Yankees clinched the series finale against the Padres, winning an exhilarating game 10-7. Their offense reached a peak during the third inning, scoring seven runs and maintaining that momentum throughout the game.

Despite Cole having another challenging outing, seemingly left on the field too long by Boone as he was hit hard in the 7th inning, Judge continued his fiery streak of baseball. Higgy contributed a three-hit day, and the bullpen held steady. Now, the Yankees move on to face Seattle.

Cole had a tough game, but the bullpen offered strong support

Gerrit Cole’s performance has been somewhat erratic at this point in the season, and today’s game mirrored his recent challenges. Seemingly set for a quality start with just three runs over six innings, his performance faltered with a two-run home run in the 7th, ending his day. Over six innings, he struck out nine batters but also conceded six runs, including a couple of home runs. His ongoing struggle with Higgy as his catcher continues, as evidenced by an 8.18 ERA over 11 innings when Higgy is behind the plate.

In response, the bullpen rallied, contributing three innings of quality baseball to support their ace. Jimmy Cordero showcased his ability, securing two crucial strikeouts and proving that he’s more than just a filler. His sinker is formidable, and he seems to navigate his way out of high-pressure situations.

Following his stint, Ron the Don recovered from a challenging appearance and pitched a shutout frame. He struck out Odor with a runner on second with a devious trapdoor changeup.

Marinaccio’s consistent brilliance is vital for the team, and hopefully, this performance can realign him. After Don’s departure, Holmes wrapped up the 9th inning, despite a stressful final frame. He conceded a run on a sacrifice fly and walked two batters, but prevented any additional runners from scoring. It was a commendable pitching performance from the bullpen, crucial against the formidable Padres lineup.

The Yankees’ offense was on fire

The Yankees’ offense kicked off with a bang today, with Judge hitting a solo home run in the first inning. He has been in phenomenal form, leading the American League with 15 HR despite missing ten games. In addition to the home run, Judge also hit a single, elevating his season OPS to 1.031.

The third inning brought the real excitement, as the lineup collectively scored seven runs against the Padres, forcing their pitcher, Darvish, off the mound after just 2.2 innings, and hiking his ERA to 4.61.

Rizzo, Higgy, IKF, and Willie Calhoun all made significant hits in the inning, contributing to a productive day for each of them. Higgy’s three hits made up for some of his defensive blunders, while Willie Calhoun’s pair of hits elevated his OPS to .705 for the season.

With G’s impending return, it’s likely that Bauers will be sent down, especially considering Willie’s recent good form. IKF continued his strong performance with an RBI single, building on yesterday’s walk-off.

In the 8th inning, the Yankees added two more runs, with Harrison Bader’s solo home run serving as the final blow. Despite a recent slump, Bader added his 6th home run of the season, securing the Yankees’ victory. Bader’s remarkable two-way play is a tremendous boost to any lineup. With outstanding defense and a .780 OPS this year, he should easily reach a 4.0 fWAR if he remains healthy.

This was an excellent day for Yankees baseball, and now we’re off to Seattle

to face Julio and Co. Although Rodríguez has been struggling this year, it’s not a reason to underestimate a talented team like Seattle.

The Mariners can surge at any time, and we’re looking forward to our first glimpse at their promising prospect, Bryce Miller, tomorrow night. With Domingo German’s return from suspension, let’s kick off this series with a win to set the tone. As it stands, the Yankees’ season record is 32-23.