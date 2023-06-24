Yankees: Good news and bad news from 1-0 win over Rangers

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In the second game of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees emerged victorious against the Texas Rangers. Despite their offensive challenges, the Bombers managed to claim a 1-0 win.

Luis Severino’s Comeback

Following a series of tough starts, Luis Severino made a significant comeback with a stellar performance. The 29-year-old, who’s in a contract year, had seen his ERA inflate to 6.30 after conceding no less than three earned runs in his previous four games.

However, Severino was able to regain his footing and lower his ERA to 5.25, throwing six scoreless innings, giving up only five hits, and notching up four strikeouts. Severino also clocked the five fastest pitches in the match, with his fastball reaching a top speed of 99.2 mph.

Stellar Pitching Steers Yankees to Victory

The Yankees’ triumph can be largely attributed to their excellent pitching, which saw them give up eight hits and strike out eight batters across nine innings. Despite a few challenges, such as Wandy Peralta conceding two hits and Ron Marinaccio battling through a turbulent 9th inning, resilience was the theme of the day for the Yanks.

The Bombers’ Offensive Struggles Continue

The team’s offensive performance, however, continues to decline. The Yankees managed to secure only four hits in the afternoon match and struck out eight times. Even the Rangers managed to get eight hits, indicating a few unfortunate sequences for the Yankees.

Thanks to Billy McKinney’s solo home run, the Yankees managed to scrape their 42nd win of the season. Since being promoted after Aaron Judge was placed on the injured list, McKinney has been hitting .320 with a .346 OBP and a .660 slugging percentage. Other Yankees to get on base included Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, and Harrison Bader.

Looking Ahead: Gerrit Cole Takes the Mound

To round off the series, Gerrit Cole will take the mound on Sunday afternoon, fresh off a tremendous performance against the Seattle Mariners. Cole has given up just two earned runs across his last two starts, totaling 13.1 innings, and amassing 16 strikeouts.