Yankees: Good news and bad news following 2-0 win over Twins

The Yankees defeated the Twins today 2-0 and were able to split the series. Now, the Yanks sit at 10-6 to start the season. Cole shoved again, DJ LeMahieu single-handedly was the offense, and it was an easy day at the office for the boys. Now, they get set for a series against the Angels after an off day tomorrow. It was a quick game today, and it felt as if the game was flying by.

Gerrit Cole gave the Yankees bullpen a breather and pitched a gem:

Cole was dominant from start to finish, and that makes four consecutive elite starts by the ace. He tossed a complete game shutout, struck out 11 batters, and only allowed two hits the entire afternoon. The ace’s ERA now sits at 0.95 on the season, and he continues to shove. He’s undoubtedly one of the premier pitchers in baseball, and all those publications that doubted him have gone silent.

The bullpen finally got a much-needed day off, even after Domingo’s excellent start last night. After the first two games of this weekend’s series, it was looking bleak, but the Yankees managed to fight back and split it. Fortunately, they still haven’t lost a series this season.

The offense was DJ LeMahieu:

The lineup hit pretty well, even if there weren’t a lot of runs to show for it. DJ was on fire this afternoon as he smacked two hits, including a solo homer. He accounted for both runs on the board and is now OPSing .896 on the season. DJ being healthy early on is great news for the Yankees, and hopefully, he can stay that way as the season continues.

Judge worked another walk, Rizzo and Gleyber kept getting on base with a knock-a-piece, and Willie Calhoun got another base hit to add to his Yankee resume. Granted, he’s batting .176, but I think more results will start going his way as he accumulates more reps. Jose Trevino also got in on the action with a single of his own.

Hicks went 0-3 with 3 K’s on the day, and it seemed as if he didn’t want to be in the lineup. None of his ABs were competitive, and now his OPS sits at .310 on the year. It’s getting to an ugly point in his Yankee tenure, and I feel like it’d be in everyone’s best interest if both he and the team went their separate ways. I don’t know what’ll be done, but Hicks isn’t getting any better.

Today’s game was a refresher for the team, and with the off day tomorrow, the bullpen will be fully prepared for the series against the Angels. The offense continues to hit, and a 10-6 record is pretty solid to show for it. Take away Brito’s rough start, and the Yankees have been playing some elite baseball. Every game counts, even if some of the April games don’t feel the same as September.