Yankees: Good news and bad news after 10-2 win over Tigers

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees‘ clubhouse wasn’t exactly buzzing with excitement on Monday, despite a dominant 10-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The reason? Their ace, Gerrit Cole, is seeking a second opinion from renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache regarding his elbow, and the possibility of a long-term absence looms large. Even with the uncertainty surrounding their rotation leader, the Yankees took care of business on the field, reminding everyone why they’re still a force to be reckoned with.

Yankees Flex Their Muscle at the Plate

For a team nicknamed the Bombers, Monday’s game was a perfect example of why. The Yankees launched five home runs, lighting up quality pitchers like Kenta Maeda, Jason Foley, and Jordan Balazovic. The power surge came from some fresh faces and veteran bats alike—Austin Wells, Paul Goldschmidt, Coby Morales, Trent Grisham, and Alexander Vargas all left the yard.

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

This offensive outburst was particularly encouraging given the fact that two key sluggers, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, won’t be available to start the season. When a team can put up double-digit runs without two of its biggest names, it’s a good sign that the lineup has some serious depth.

Gleyber Torres Returns—In Enemy Colors

For the first time in his career, Gleyber Torres found himself facing the Yankees instead of playing for them. Now a Detroit Tiger after signing a one-year, $15 million deal, Torres stepped into the batter’s box against the team he once helped anchor.

It’s always a little strange seeing a former star in a different uniform—kind of like spotting an old friend in a completely new city. He drove in the two runs the Tigers scored with a double, and his presence added an interesting layer to the matchup.

Cole’s Elbow is the Elephant in the Room

No matter how many home runs the Yankees hit, the uncertainty surrounding Gerrit Cole’s elbow injury is impossible to ignore. Sunday night brought troubling news: MLB insider Jim Bowden reported that Cole has been recommended for Tommy John surgery. That’s the kind of diagnosis that makes an entire fanbase hold its breath.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Cole isn’t rushing into anything, though. He’s consulting with Dr. ElAttrache, one of the top specialists in the game, to determine the best course of action. Last year, ElAttrache evaluated Cole, and the right-hander opted against surgery. The Yankees can only hope for a similar outcome this time, though the situation feels far more concerning now.

Will Warren Steps Up

With Cole’s future uncertain, every pitcher in the Yankees’ rotation becomes even more important. Enter Will Warren. The young right-hander didn’t have his sharpest outing on Monday, but he still delivered a solid performance, holding Detroit to two runs (one earned) over 3.2 innings.

He allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out one, keeping his spring ERA at a strong 1.54.

Warren isn’t just a depth option anymore—he’s now the Yankees’ fifth starter. That’s a lot of responsibility for a young arm, but so far, he’s handling it well. The Yankees need more of the same from him if they’re going to weather the storm of potentially losing their ace.