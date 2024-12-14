Yankees GM confirms interest in All-Star free agent

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees tried to re-sign Juan Soto to a record deal but were bested by the New York Mets in the process and lost the player. Then, they tried to pivot to outfielder Kyle Tucker via trade, but the Yanks didn’t want to include Luis Gil and the Houston Astros preferred not to trade him to a direct AL competitor. The quest for impact offensive pieces is still on.

Alex Bregman could boost the Yankees’ offense

Enter Alex Bregman. As a right-handed hitter without huge raw power, he is probably not the best fit for Yankee Stadium, but the Yankees need consistent, proven offensive performers, and the options are starting to decrease in number.

The 30-year-old third baseman is a two-time All-Star, a two-time World Series winner, a former Gold Glover and Silver Slugger with a career 135 wRC+. Even in a down season in 2024, he posted a 118 wRC+ with 26 home runs.

As a member of the Astros since the mid-2010s, Bregman has a lot of history against the Yankees. GM Brian Cashman spoke about this and confirmed he is interested in the star.

The Yankees have their eye on Bregman

“Brian Cashman confirmed he has talked with Scott Boras about Alex Bregman. “He’s been a thorn in our sides for years, along with a lot of other peoples’ sides. He’s now into free agency and I’m sure he’s got a whole boatload of choices. Really good players like him make a lot of money,” Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch posted on X with Cashman’s thoughts.

If the Yankees do bring in Bregman, it is believed that Jazz Chisholm Jr. would move back to his more familiar second base. With this plan, there are still holes in left field and first base, though.

There is a very good chance the Yankees will make a move for Bellinger with one of those two positions in mind. The offseason still might have many surprises in store for fans, but the idea of Bregman being pursued by the Yankees might be gaining some traction after all.