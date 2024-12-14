The Yankees just did something brilliant with their pitching staff

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

While the baseball world waits for the Yankees to address their offensive gaps, the team has shifted its focus to building an elite pitching staff. Rather than leveraging their trade assets for bats, the Yankees prioritized strengthening the rotation, securing a true No. 2 starter who could eventually take over as an ace when Gerrit Cole begins to decline.

Max Fried Solidifies the Rotation

The Yankees made a significant statement by signing Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal, solidifying their rotation as one of the best in baseball. Fried brings the consistency and dominance the Yankees hoped to see from Carlos Rodon, ensuring the team can compete with heavyweights like the Dodgers or Mets in a potential World Series showdown.

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old lefty is coming off another impressive season, throwing 174.1 innings over 29 starts. Fried posted a 3.25 ERA, with 8.57 strikeouts per nine, a 72.5% left-on-base rate, and a 58.8% ground ball rate. His 3.4 WAR reflects his value as one of the sport’s premier left-handed starters. Fried’s arsenal includes a four-seam fastball, curveball, sinker, and changeup, with seven pitches total at his disposal. His fastball averaged 93.9 mph in 2024, holding opposing batters to a .360 slugging percentage, while his curveball limited hitters to a .154 batting average.

Fried’s addition makes the Yankees’ rotation a formidable weapon, giving them a much-needed edge in postseason matchups.

Devin Williams Adds a Dominant Closer

The Yankees didn’t stop with Fried. On Friday, they acquired one of baseball’s premier closers, Devin Williams, from the Milwaukee Brewers. The move cost the Yankees a year of control on Nestor Cortes and promising prospect Caleb Durbin, but the return was well worth the price.

Williams, a 30-year-old right-hander, is a game-changing addition to the bullpen. In 2024, he pitched just 21.2 innings due to injury, posting a stellar 1.25 ERA across 22 appearances. When healthy, Williams is among the most reliable closers in baseball. His pitch mix is headlined by a devastating four-seam fastball and changeup. The fastball, averaging 94.7 mph, held opponents to a .111 batting average with a 32.7% whiff rate. It boasts 14.8 inches of vertical drop and 11.7 inches of horizontal break, moving unpredictably like a wiffle ball. His changeup, with 42.3 inches of vertical drop, limited hitters to a .162 average in 2024.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Williams’ arrival gives the Yankees flexibility in how they deploy other bullpen arms like Luke Weaver, who emerged as a reliable high-leverage reliever last season.

A Defensive Pivot After Soto’s Departure

While the Yankees may not be able to match the offensive firepower they lost with Juan Soto’s departure, their focus has turned to limiting opposing offenses with elite pitching. However, general manager Brian Cashman still has work to do. Left field, second base, and first base remain pressing needs, and creative solutions will be required to fill those positions effectively.

Exploring Infield and Outfield Options

Replacing Soto’s production might not come from a single player but rather a series of strategic moves to spread offensive contributions across the lineup. The Yankees are rumored to have interest in Alex Bregman, one of the top infielders in free agency. Bregman, a Gold Glove-caliber defender, would provide a major upgrade in both defense and offense, particularly if paired with a cost-efficient addition like Carlos Santana at first base. Santana, a recent Gold Glove winner, offers steady production as a switch-hitter on a short-term deal.

In the outfield, Cody Bellinger remains a viable option. While Bellinger won’t replace Soto’s production outright, his defensive versatility and left-handed bat could stabilize the lineup and improve overall balance.

Building a Balanced Team

By spreading their resources across multiple acquisitions, the Yankees aim to construct a lineup that isn’t overly reliant on just one or two stars. The combination of pitching dominance, defensive upgrades, and offensive depth could make the team more well-rounded and better equipped to contend for a championship in 2025.