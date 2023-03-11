Yankees GM Brian Cashman hints that trades could be in the works

The New York Yankees have been letting their position battles unfold naturally during spring training, but with the second half upon us and Opening Day quickly approaching, general manager Brian Cashman indicated they would take trade opportunities a bit more seriously.

Ultimately, the team has a log jam in the infield, meaning they can leverage some of those assets to bolster other spots on the team, notably ones of weakness.

Whether it be adding a starting pitcher to help supplement the loss of Frankie Montas and Carlos Rodon or eyeing bullpen support, there’s no question they can leverage some of their infielders to their advantage.

“I would say typically trade conversations usually are a bit more serious in the second part of camp than the first part. I do know that’s an area of strength for this franchise right now in real time. So if somebody is looking for help, we wouldn’t be surprised if they’re knocking on our door,” Cashman said. Via Brian Cashman.

The Yankees could easily move Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Gleyber Torres if they so desire:

Cashman indicating that he wouldn’t be surprised if teams came knocking on their door is certainly interesting. The most apparent trade candidates are Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres since the team has DJ LeMahieu under contract. They are prepared to elevate Anthony Volpe if he continues his dominance.

Despite IKF recording two hits and a homer on Friday afternoon, he is still well behind regarding his offensive contributions. Of course, Anthony Volpe is an unproven commodity but has lit up spring training with smooth defensive qualities and efficient offense. The 21-year-old has posted six hits, five runs, and a homer over 20 at-bats, hitting .300 with a .391 OBP.

In fact, YES Network host Michael Kay indicated that Volpe has a real shot at making the Opening Day roster, but that would indicate Torres is traded, freeing up the second base position for the Yankees’ top prospect to assume. Alternatively, IKF is moved, Giancarlo Stanton starts the year playing in the outfield, and Torres serves as the DH.

Nonetheless, a few weak spots have become apparent due to injury, so while Cashman stated teams might be looking to inquire, it is entirely possible he’s the one scouring the market for opportunities to leverage expendable pieces.