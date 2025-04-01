Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton shoots down crazy injury rumors

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Giancarlo Stanton has spent his offseason in a fight far tougher than any pitcher he’s ever faced. The New York Yankees‘ powerhouse slugger has been dealing with torn tendons in both elbows, an injury severe enough to make even the simplest daily tasks—like picking up a coffee mug—feel like lifting a cinder block.

But after three rounds of PRP injections, he’s finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, even if the pain still lingers.

A Swing in the Wrong Direction

During spring training, Stanton acknowledged that his elbow troubles didn’t just appear out of thin air. He pointed to bat adjustments he made last year as a major contributor to his injuries.

While he didn’t go into specifics, it’s clear that whatever tweaks he implemented put excessive strain on his arms. For a player who generates as much bat speed as Stanton, even a minor mechanical change can have massive repercussions.

Debunking the Torpedo Bat Theory

With the recent surge in popularity of torpedo bats—bats with larger barrels designed to optimize power—many speculated that Stanton’s modifications might have involved adopting one of these trending models. Reporters couldn’t resist connecting the dots, but the Yankees’ designated hitter shut that down immediately.

“You’re not going to get the story you’re looking for,” Stanton told the media when asked about it, as reported by Bryan Hoch on X. In other words, the torpedo bat theory was dead on arrival.

A Frightening Thought for Pitchers

Despite the elbow woes, Stanton remains committed to using a torpedo bat when he returns. For pitchers, that’s about as comforting as seeing a shark fin in the water. Even last season, while swinging a traditional bat, Stanton still managed to launch 27 home runs and post a 116 wRC+.

More importantly, he turned into an absolute force in the postseason, carrying the Yankees on his back all the way to the World Series.

With his return on the horizon and a new bat in hand, it’s safe to say that whenever he steps back into the batter’s box, pitchers will be bracing for impact.