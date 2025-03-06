Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton problem could disrupt the entire outfield

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton is the Yankees’ go-to designated hitter, but his latest injury issue could create a ripple effect across the entire outfield. The 35-year-old slugger is dealing with tennis elbow in both arms, an issue serious enough to send him back to New York to consult with team doctors.

On top of that, he’s managing a personal situation that has kept him out of action, further complicating his return timeline.

Stanton’s Health Is a Lingering Concern

Stanton’s career has been defined by monstrous power, but over the past few seasons, availability has been his biggest issue. He managed 27 home runs last season, slashing .233/.298/.475, but his on-base percentage fell below 30 percent for the third straight year. He hasn’t played more than 130 games since 2021, and while the Yankees would love to have him fully healthy for the entire season, the reality is they’re likely more focused on making sure he’s ready for October.

The problem is that Stanton’s absence isn’t just about losing his bat—it also forces a reshuffling of the outfield, which could have long-term consequences for the team’s defensive alignment.

A Glimpse Into the Yankees’ Opening Day Outfield?

Thursday’s spring training matchup against the Minnesota Twins offered a preview of how the Yankees might configure their lineup without Stanton. Aaron Judge took the designated hitter spot, Cody Bellinger shifted to right field, Jasson Dominguez played left, and Trent Grisham patrolled center.

That alignment is far from ideal. The Yankees built their outfield around the idea of Judge holding down right field, where he’s one of the best defensive players in the game. Bellinger was brought in largely for his ability to cover ground in center, and while Dominguez is still learning the ropes in left, the plan was to give him consistent reps to improve his defensive instincts.

With Stanton sidelined, the Yankees now have to either move Judge from his best defensive position or find a way to keep the outfield intact while filling the DH spot another way.

Does Ben Rice Offer a Better Alternative?

One solution the Yankees could explore is keeping the outfield alignment as originally planned and using Ben Rice in the designated hitter role. The 25-year-old has proven himself at every minor league level and has shown flashes of his power this spring. If he can provide solid offensive production, it would allow the Yankees to leave Judge in right, Bellinger in center, and Dominguez in left while still maintaining a dangerous lineup.

Trent Grisham is another factor in the equation. He’s a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder but has historically struggled at the plate. If the Yankees value defense over offensive production, he could end up seeing significant playing time. However, if they want to maximize their lineup’s run production, using Rice or another bat in the DH role might be the better move.

Decisions Loom as Spring Training Winds Down

The Yankees have a few weeks left to sort out their best course of action, but Stanton’s situation has already forced them to consider alternative lineups. If he’s out for an extended period, they may need to make some tough choices regarding both their outfield and their approach to the DH spot.

Ultimately, it all comes down to balancing offensive firepower with defensive stability. If Stanton’s injury lingers, the Yankees will have to get creative to keep their lineup strong without compromising their defensive structure.