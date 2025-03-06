Yankees give sneak peek at possible opening day lineup

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees got a look at what could be their Opening Day lineup on Thursday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins, offering a glimpse into how manager Aaron Boone plans to structure the batting order to start the season. While the lineup features plenty of familiar names, one unexpected twist stands out—Austin Wells leading off.

Austin Wells at the Top of the Order?

For the first time in franchise history, the Yankees have a catcher in the leadoff spot. It’s an unconventional move, but Wells has been one of the team’s hottest hitters this spring, and Boone is clearly intrigued by his ability to get on base and provide power at the top.

Last season, Wells hit .229/.322/.395 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs, proving he could handle himself at the plate in his first full MLB campaign. This spring, he’s taken things up a notch, slashing .400/.455/.800 with a homer and four RBIs. He’s not the fastest guy in the lineup, but with the Yankees looking to stack their most athletic players in the heart of the order, Wells may be the best option to set the table.

The Middle of the Order Looks Solid, But There’s a Key Absence

Following Wells, the Yankees are rolling with Aaron Judge in the two-spot, Cody Bellinger hitting third, and Paul Goldschmidt cleaning up. With Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, Goldschmidt has a key role to fill as a primary power bat. He hit 22 home runs last season, and while he’s not the slugger he once was, his ability to hit the ball to the opposite field should play well at Yankee Stadium.

Jazz Chisholm slots into the five-hole, followed by Anthony Volpe in sixth. The Yankees have high expectations for Volpe in 2025 and seem intent on giving him a bigger offensive role after his strong defensive season last year.

Domínguez, Grisham, and Cabrera Round Out the Bottom Three

Jasson Domínguez is hitting seventh, an ideal spot for his switch-hitting abilities to create balance in the lineup. He’ll have the chance to drive in runs while also getting a good amount of at-bats.

Trent Grisham is slotted in at eighth as he prepares to make his second spring start in center field. He’s a defensive-first player with limited offensive upside, so his presence in the starting nine raises some questions. Ben Rice could be a better fit at designated hitter, given his offensive ceiling and minor-league track record.

Oswaldo Cabrera rounds out the order, seemingly securing the third base job. He’s a switch-hitting contact bat with excellent defensive skills, but his offensive profile is still a work in progress. The Yankees will likely be satisfied if he can provide league-average production at the plate while maintaining his defensive reliability at the hot corner.

Is This Lineup Good Enough?

Without Juan Soto, this lineup doesn’t have the same fear factor, but the Yankees are still hinting at the possibility of adding another bat before Opening Day. That extra offensive piece could be crucial, especially while Stanton is sidelined.

For now, this lineup provides a strong defensive core, power spread throughout, and intriguing upside in players like Wells and Volpe stepping into bigger roles. The Yankees will get a good look at how it functions in game action, but it wouldn’t be surprising if some tweaks are made before the season officially begins.