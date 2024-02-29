Yankees get sparkling start from rookie in rare tie to Marlins

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Clayton Beeter would take the mound for the New York Yankees in their first night game of Spring Training at George M. Steinbrenner Field, and it would be an interesting contest against the Miami Marlins. Spring Training isn’t about wins and losses, rather it’s about seeing what tweaks and changes different players have made over the winter. Tonight we’d get to see the 14th-ranked prospect in the Yankees’ organization according to Baseball America, as Beeter would toe the slab and impress in his second outing of Spring Training.

In a pitching duel between New York and Miami, this game would end in a tie as both offenses struggled to do much of anything tonight.

Clayton Beeter Headlines Strong Performance From Yankees’ Pitchers

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Clayton Beeter (85) throws during a bullpen during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The game would open up with Clayton Beeter, whom the Yankees acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2022 when they sent Joey Gallo to the West Coast. Since coming over to New York, Clayton Beeter has struck out 209 batters across 159 innings between Double-A and Triple-A, and he earned a spot on their 40-man roster this past winter. This is a huge year for Beeter, as the Yankees have some question marks in their rotation and the right-hander could earn some time in the Bronx if he impresses in Spring and Triple-A.

In his start, he’d battle through some jams but still collect four strikeouts to just one walk, blanking the Miami Marlins across three frames. Flashing his four-seam fastball, Beeter would show some better poise on the mound and avoid walking too many batters, which he can be prone to do with his erratic command. It was an impressive showing for Beeter, who now has seven strikeouts to three walks in 5 innings pitched this spring, flashing some added velocity as well as he sat at 94.6 MPH this evening.

Apr 3, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Ian Hamilton (71) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Hamilton would come in after Clayton Beeter and deliver two scoreless innings as well, and the important thing is that the velocity looked sharp and so did the movement profiles. He struck out one batter and walked one as well, not allowing much traffic on the basepaths.

Ron Marinaccio is another right-hander with a lot to prove during Spring Training, as the wheels came off the bus on his season down the stretch resulting in a demotion to Triple-A. He tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout, only allowing a double as the only blip on his line. The key for Marinaccio is finding success with his changeup again, as it went from an unhittable offering to a pitch that couldn’t generate much success, and he’ll fight for a spot in their bullpen as we enter March.

An interesting depth arm that returned to the organization is southpaw Tanner Tully, who delivered two free and easy innings for the Bronx Bombers, and he’s expected to report to Triple-A to open the year. He’s been a starter his entire career, and he may be an emergency relief or spot-starter option for the Yankees during the season. Anthony Misiewicz, who appeared for the Yankees last season, also tossed a scoreless inning for the team as the Yankees’ pitching staff shut out the Marlins.

Sep 27, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Volpe was one of the Yankees’ few positive signs on offense as he smoked a double into the left-center gap with an exit velocity of 105.2 MPH. The swing adjustment he made this winter was tailored around a flatter bat angle, and that line drive bullet into the gap certainly helps to raise his confidence in that swing. The only other hit the Yankees collected on the night came off of the bat of Giancarlo Stanton, who also made changes to his swing, and smoked a line drive to the opposite field on a 97 MPH fastball.

The Yankees scored no runs on two hits, and since Spring Training doesn’t allow for extra innings, this game ended in a rare 0-0 tie.