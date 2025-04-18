Yankees get harsh assessment on farm system outlook

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have boasted a lot of their homegrown talent this season in hopes that they will lead them to success. While a lot of the younger players such as Ben Rice and Austin Wells have flashed great potential, the long-term outlook on their farm system is pretty bleak.

Yankees farm system ranked dead last by Bleacher Report writer

George Lombard Jr. is their main top prospect this season, ranking 98th on MLB.com’s top 100 list. However, outside of that, many of their prospects have left little to be desired. Spencer Jones struggled last season in the minor leagues and Will Warren has still yet to find his groove at the major league level.

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Because of that, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter gave them a harsh farm system ranking, placing them dead last in all of baseball.

“With a first-round pedigree and baseball bloodlines, Lombard is a popular pick to turn in a breakout season in 2025. The 19-year-old has a projectable 6’2″, 190-pound frame and a chance for above-average tools across the board while sticking at shortstop. With Jasson Dominguez moving on to the majors, he is now the face of the farm system,” Reuter wrote.

The Yankees’ current farm system is underwhelming

Jasson Dominguez has quickly been elevated into being the team’s everyday left fielder. While he has the potential to be an elite five-tool player, he has only been able to show glimpses since his 2023 debut due to injuries.

Outside of Lombard, not many of their Yankees’ prospects stand out, so they will have to hope that their current young group can deliver positive results and keep them in a competitive place. They have had some failed pitching prospects over the years, with Chance Adams and Deivi Garcia from a few seasons ago coming to mind first.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Of course, the Yankees are one of those teams that isn’t ultra dependent on their farm system due to their willingness to spend in the market, but they still need the young guys to be productive at the big league level.

It is unlikely that they have another Aaron Judge waiting in the farm system given the generational talent that he is. However, their prospects are still very young, meaning that they still have plenty of time to make the adjustments necessary to become high-level talent in the majors.