Yankees get great news on Giancarlo Stanton — and it came straight from Brian Cashman

For the New York Yankees, the cavalry might not be coming from outside the organization—it’s already wearing pinstripes.

Giancarlo Stanton, the Bronx Bombers’ right-handed wrecking ball, is ramping up for his return.

And it couldn’t come at a better time.

Power returns without a trade

Adding elite power at the deadline usually costs prospects or cash. The Yankees may get theirs back for free.

Stanton, eligible to return on May 27, is working through a carefully managed ramp-up plan.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He’s taking live batting practice for two weeks before a short rehab stint.

After missing the entire 2025 season so far, the 35-year-old is on track to rejoin a lineup that’s already scorching.

But his return could make it volcanic.

A reminder of what he brings

Last season, Stanton ranked in the 98th percentile or better in exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit percentage.

That kind of thunder can turn a 3–2 deficit into a 5–3 win with one swing.

His plate discipline isn’t what it once was. He’ll chase, and he’ll strike out.

But when he connects, pitchers suffer—and postseason memories prove it.

Balancing Stanton and Rice could supercharge the lineup

Stanton’s return opens up more than just a spot in the batting order.

It gives Aaron Boone flexibility.

Ben Rice has been a revelation against right-handed pitching and can spell Paul Goldschmidt at first base.

With Stanton back in the DH role, Boone can platoon Rice as needed, maximizing matchups and keeping veterans fresh.

Goldschmidt benefits. Rice grows. Stanton mashes. It’s the kind of trickle-down effect a contender dreams about.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Managing his body is part of the plan

There’s a caveat, of course—Stanton’s body.

His injury issues have robbed him of lengthy stretches before, and the Yankees know better than to overextend him now.

But Cashman made it clear: when Stanton is active, he expects to be in the lineup.

They’ll monitor his workload, but his presence alone changes how pitchers approach the entire Yankees lineup.

Adding Stanton could mean more than any trade

Come July, the Yankees will look to add a right-handed infielder.

That piece could complement the final push toward October.

But the return of Stanton might be more important than anything they acquire via trade.

It’s like finding a Ferrari in your garage when you thought you were headed to the dealership.

They’ve already got the horsepower. They just needed the engine to start.

