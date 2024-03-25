Yankees get great final start from emerging starter in 3-0 win over Mets

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees would host the New York Mets at George M. Steinbrenner Field for what would be their last game in Tampa for the year. When they wrap up their final game tonight in Mexico, the Yankees will have all of their sights set on Opening Day in Houston this Thursday, and this was certainly an encouraging game. Clarke Schmid-t would take the ball for his final tune-up start of Spring Training, facing what should be the Opening Day lineup for the Mets. As we finally arrive at the regular season, this will be our last post-game recap of Spring Training as well, and it was a fun contest.

From a strong start by Clarke Schmidt to some exciting performances from prospects, the Yankees were able to secure an X-X win against the Mets to wrap up their Spring Training schedule.

Clarke Schmidt Shines in the Yankees’ Final Spring Win

In his final tune-up start of Spring Training, Clarke Schmidt would have about as encouraging of a performance as it gets, firing five brilliant innings with six strikeouts, allowing just one hit and two walks. The right-hander is slated as the Yankees’ fourth starter on the depth chart, and they’re hoping for big things from him this upcoming season. He may not make an All-Star team or contend for the Cy Young, but the right-hander is the only pitcher currently in their projected rotation who made 30 starts las season.

He flashed a great curveball that he put hitters away with, and he was locating his entire arsenal in for the entirety of his outing in Tampa. Schmidt will finish with a 3.18 ERA in Spring Training, and while that doesn’t matter, it’s certainly a nice confidence booster for him as he heads into his second season as a member of their rotation. Clarke Schmidt has an even greater responsibility on his shoulders now that he’s considered the most durable guy in their rotation. This has been an encouraging month, but he’ll have to prove it in the regular season for this to truly mean anything.

Following him in relief was Clay Holmes, who fired a scoreless inning with a strikeout although he had a couple of pitches get away from him, resulting in a hit-by-pitch on Starling Marte. The veteran outfielder was removed from the game after, but only because he was scheduled to depart after that at-bat, as he walked off the field seemingly unharmed as the ball only struck the helmet. Caleb Ferguson also hit a batter, but he struck out two and delivered a scoreless frame in his inning of work.

Luke Weaver would finish the game with two dominant innings of work, striking out five batters across two perfect innings, and he was flashing a brilliant changeup. The right-hander is expected to be a long-reliever for the Yankees this season, with the idea being that he can make a start in a pinch or fill out multiple innings if a starter were to exit early or the Yankees were in a lop-sided affair and needed to cover innings. He finishes his Spring Training with a 3.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10.2 innings, as his velocity and pitch movement improved after each start.

On offense, the Yankees collected eight hits, with their young prospects getting the job done. Roderick Arias collected two hits, and he was ranked as the best international free agent in his signing period back in 2022. The switch-hitting infielder is set to begin his MiLB season with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons, and he has a dynamic skill set that excites many in the prospect world. Benjamin Cowles delivered a two-run double in the fifth that put the Yankees ahead for good, and with an RBI groundout from Alex Verdugo in the sixth, they’d end their afternoon with three runs.

The Yankees end their Spring Training at 14-16, which again doesn’t matter, but that’ll be a wrap in the Grapefruit League, as now all eyes are on the chase for 28.