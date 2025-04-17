Yankees get a huge rotation bonus after rough first few weeks

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been trudging through a pitching swamp early in the 2025 season, navigating one of baseball’s shakiest starting rotations. Injuries and inconsistency have left manager Aaron Boone juggling pieces like a late-night Tetris player, desperately trying to find the right fit.

Thankfully, Clarke Schmidt’s return to the mound on Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals offered a glimpse of stability—and maybe even some long-awaited hope.

Schmidt Solid in Season Debut

In his first outing of the season, Schmidt gave the Yankees exactly what they’ve been craving: length and effectiveness. Sure, he allowed three earned runs, but digging deeper, there’s plenty to like about his 5.2 innings of work. The efficiency was perhaps the biggest takeaway; Schmidt threw only 73 pitches to nearly get through six innings, demonstrating impressive economy.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

He surrendered four hits, walked two batters, and struck out two—a workmanlike performance that the Yankees happily embraced after weeks of rotation chaos.

Promising Pitch Mix and Velocity

The most encouraging sign from Schmidt’s debut was his pitch selection and velocity. He relied heavily on his cutter, knuckle curve, and trademark sweeper. His fastball comfortably reached 95.3 mph, a promising indicator that Schmidt’s arm strength and health are firmly intact.

He flashed good location with his sweeper, keeping hitters off balance. His cutter found the heart of the plate a few more times than pitching coach Matt Blake might prefer, but command is typically the last piece to fall into place after a pitcher’s return.

Diving Deeper: Swing-and-Miss Stuff

Schmidt showed the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that had the Yankees excited during his breakthrough 2024 campaign. Opposing hitters swung at 33 of his pitches, with nine resulting in whiffs and 13 more called strikes. Those numbers suggest hitters were uncomfortable facing him, even if the overall strikeout count was modest.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

He generated several key ground balls as well, though Statcast data suggests he might have dodged a few bullets, with 11 of the 19 balls in play classified as hard-hit. Baseball luck, as fans know, can change like New York’s spring weather—sunny one inning, stormy the next—but for one start at least, Schmidt kept the damage minimal.

Immediate Rotation Impact

With Schmidt back, the Yankees’ rotation suddenly has a clearer hierarchy. He immediately slides into the number-three slot behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, pushing young arm Will Warren and veteran Carlos Carrasco into more suitable depth roles.

One solid start doesn’t fix everything, but Schmidt’s return certainly feels like the clouds are parting for the Yankees’ rotation—at least a little bit.