Yankees’ Gerrit Cole takes shot at poor roster construction

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are gearing up for some strategic alterations, and the players have made it clear: they want a seat at the table. After all, they’re the ones who bear the brunt of the consequences of roster mishaps and fluctuating coaching methods.

It’s no secret that there’s room for improvement in the Yankees’ strategy. Whether it’s the analytical approach or player preferences, the consensus is clear: balance is key. Even the Yankees’ star batter, Aaron Judge, acknowledges the lineup’s need for steadiness. The emphasis? Bringing in players who can shine in crucial moments, whether that means advancing runners or delivering clutch hits.

Yankees Need to Build a Stronger Foundation

The team’s main concern is straightforward: bolstering their core. Ace pitcher Gerrit Cole, a Cy Young Award frontrunner this year, reinforced this sentiment. When the team lost key players like Judge and Anthony Rizzo, the replacements fell short, leaving the Yankees leaning heavily on lesser-known players.

Cole candidly stated, via the NY Post, “We should be able to do a better job with those guys not playing.” Highlighting the importance of a strong lineup foundation, he added, “Those are guys that are going to be part of the engine when they’re in there every day, but you want to have more foundation than that.”

The Judge Factor

When it comes to the Yankees’ performance, Judge’s presence is pivotal. His recent stats underline his importance, with a commendable .267 batting average, a .406 OBP, 37 home runs, and 75 RBIs in the past season. His absence was a major blow to the team. With a decision to forgo surgery and focus on rehabilitation this off-season, all eyes are on Judge’s return for the 2024 season.

“We certainly have a lot of horsepower in every department that we have,” noted Cole. Yet, he identified a significant vulnerability: when their main power sources falter, the Yankees struggle to maintain their momentum.

Looking Ahead

For the New York Yankees, the path forward involves strategic reinforcements. Introducing young talent from their prospect pool and making savvy free agency acquisitions can pave the way for a resurgence. With every decision this off-season holding immense significance, the front office is under pressure to deliver results, propelling the Yankees back into the playoff mix.