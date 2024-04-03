Yankees’ Gerrit Cole provides encouraging injury update

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have started the season 5-1, and while they lost the Arizona Diamondbacks 7–0 on Tuesday night, most would agree that the first week has been excellent. Of course, things can always be better, and the Yankees are looking ahead to the eventual return of Ace Gerrit Cole.

Ultimately, the rotation has been solid over the first six games, but Nestor Cortes has struggled to a degree, currently hosting a 6.30 ERA over 10 innings. Once Cole returns, the Yankees will likely have to push one of their starters into a depth role, and after the opening performance, there is plenty of optimism that he could take a big step forward as a key rotation arm this year.

However, Cole is making good progress with his rehabilitation, as suggested by Aaron Boone.

“I know he’s moving in that direction,” Boone said. “Everything seems to be going well so far.”

The Yankees Are Rolling Despite The Loss of Cole

Cole has been watching his team win games from the sideline, and enjoying the production of Juan Soto and Anthony Volpe certainly has been exciting. One thing is for sure: competitors hate to be watching and would much prefer to be a part of the equation, but Cole will have to be patient with his throwing elbow as the nerve inflammation subsides.

“We’ve had a lot of good days in a row,” Cole said. “Everything’s been going nicely. Coming along pretty smoothly, for sure.”

Ultimately, the Yankees dodged a bullet, with Cole avoiding Tommy John surgery or anything more significant, with an estimated return date of early June. Cole only made one appearance during spring training and immediately shut himself down after struggling to rebound. The 33-year-old starter is coming off an AL Cy Young award-winning season in 2023, tossing 209 innings and hosting a 2.63 ERA.

On Tuesday, Cole said, “I feel good right now,” so there’s plenty of optimism regarding his process. The expectation is that Cole will begin ramping up and throwing again over the next few weeks.