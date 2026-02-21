The sound that matters most in February isn’t just the crack of the bat. It’s also the pop of the catcher’s mitt when the radar gun starts whispering dangerous numbers. And right now, the radar gun is whispering that Yankees ace Gerrit Cole might already be back to being Gerrit Cole.

Not “working his way back.” Not “building toward form.” Back. Period.

Hitting 95–96 and touching 97 in his first live batting practice since elbow surgery isn’t encouraging. It’s borderline absurd. Guys coming off Tommy John usually spend months pretending 92 is fine while everyone politely nods along; Cole skipped that stage entirely and went straight to ace velocity like he never left.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

That’s what makes this feel different. Velocity tells the truth before results do.

This wasn’t just a rehab milestone — it was a statement

Cole admitting he was surprised by the 97 says everything.

Gerrit Cole said he felt good yesterday during his first time facing hitters and he’s feeling “great” today.



As for hitting 97, less than 12 months removed from Tommy John?



“I was a little surprised,” Cole said. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) February 21, 2026

Pitchers always sell optimism in February, but surprise is honest. When your own body outperforms your expectations less than a year after ligament reconstruction, something’s working.

According to Greg Joyce, Cole said he felt good during the session and “great” the next day, which might be the most important quote of the entire update. The day-after test is the one that ruins most comeback narratives. Swelling, stiffness, dead arm — that’s usually where reality creeps in.

Didn’t happen here. No drama. No ominous language. Just a guy waking up feeling strong.

That’s huge, because Cole’s entire value to the New York Yankees isn’t tied to April. It’s tied to October. Always has been.

If Cole is right, the Yankees’ ceiling changes overnight

Let’s stop dancing around it: the Yankees are not the same team without Cole anchoring the rotation. They’re good, sure. Competitive, absolutely. But championship scary? That version only exists when he’s taking the ball every fifth day.

Look at the numbers from his Cy Young season in 2023. A 2.63 ERA, league-leading 209 innings, and a WHIP just over one. That wasn’t just ace production; that was rotation-stabilizing gravity. When Cole pitches like that, everyone else slides into a role that actually fits.

There is a slight chance he can return to that level or something close to it. The Yankees will be happy if he bounces back to 2024 form, when he put up a 3.41 ERA in the regular season and a 0.71 mark in the World Series.

Without him, the staff feels like a puzzle with one missing piece. With him, suddenly it locks.

And postseason baseball is where this matters most. Short series reward teams with a true No. 1, the kind of starter who can kill momentum, quiet a stadium, and flip a matchup by himself. Cole is one of maybe six guys in the sport who still fit that description without debate.

That doesn’t grow on trees. Not even in the Bronx.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The scary part? He might not need a long runway

Normally the comeback script says velocity returns first, command later, stamina last. That process can take a full season. Sometimes longer. Yet Cole showing near-peak velocity immediately hints that his ramp-up could be shorter than expected.

If the stuff is already there, the rest becomes about workload and rhythm. That’s manageable. That’s predictable. Teams know how to build innings; they can’t manufacture ace stuff out of thin air.

And make no mistake, the Yankees’ entire season bends around this reality. If Cole stays healthy, they walk into October with a real shot to win the whole thing. If he doesn’t, they’re hoping everything else breaks perfectly just to survive the bracket.

That’s not pressure. That’s just math.

So yeah, it’s only February. It’s only one live BP session. But sometimes you don’t need a month of evidence when the radar gun is already shouting the answer.

Cole looks like Cole again. And if that holds, the rest of the American League just felt the ground shift a little.