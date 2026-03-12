The rhythm of a baseball season is often dictated by the steady heartbeat of a rotation, and for the New York Yankees, that pulse has been gaining strength in the Florida sun. Gerrit Cole is currently navigating the delicate final stages of a journey that began with elbow surgery in the spring of 2025.

The initial projections placed his return somewhere in the window of late April or early May, and the right-hander is moving with a level of precision that suggests those dates are firm benchmarks rather than optimistic guesses.

Recovering from Tommy John surgery is rarely a straight line; it is more like navigating a ship through a narrow strait where one wrong turn can lead to a lengthy detour. However, Cole has managed to keep his path remarkably free of setbacks. He remains on track to rejoin the rotation around the end of the first month of the season, maintaining the consistency the organization desperately needs.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A New Velocity and a Competitive Spark

The atmosphere around the complex shifted on Thursday following an intense thirty-five-pitch live batting practice session. It was the kind of workout that serves as a litmus test for a power pitcher’s durability. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive. According to Yankees insider Jack Curry, Cole mentioned that he and the team “will likely” have a conversation about him pitching in a spring training game.

After Cole’s 35-pitch live BP session, he said he will throw again in 6 days. Cole said he and the Yankees “will likely” have a conversation about him pitching in a spring training game. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) March 12, 2026

This isn’t just about checking a box on a medical chart. It represents the transition from clinical rehabilitation to the raw adrenaline of the sport. Cole is already touching 97.5 mph with his heater, a figure that suggests the explosive life in his arm has successfully migrated from his memory back into his mechanics.

His secondary pitches are reportedly falling into place as well, acting like the supporting cast of a play that is finally ready for an audience. He is scheduled to throw again in six days, and there is a growing sense that this next session might take place within the competitive environment of a Grapefruit League game.

Bridging the Gap to Opening Day

Even if we see Cole on a mound in a stadium next week, the reality of pitching physics remains. Building up a starter’s endurance is a process of layering, much like adding coats of paint to a canvas; you cannot rush the drying time without ruining the finish.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

He isn’t quite stretched out enough to anchor the rotation for the traditional Opening Day festivities, but the strides he has made over the last several months have been nothing short of remarkable.

The stakes for this return cannot be overstated. We saw the vintage version of the ace in 2024, where he went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA across seventeen starts. He then reached a different gear on the biggest stage, posting a staggering 0.71 World Series ERA in 12.2 innings.

This followed a 2023 campaign where he secured the American League Cy Young Award with a 2.63 ERA. For the Yankees, a healthy Cole is the ultimate force multiplier. He is the difference between a team that simply participates in October and a club that hoists a trophy. As he prepares to face real hitters in game action, the Bronx looks toward late April with a renewed sense of gravity.