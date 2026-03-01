The shortstop position is a problem for the Yankees, there’s plenty of uncertainty around how Anthony Volpe will look after labrum surgery and Jose Caballero has never been an above-average hitter in the big leagues.

Since 2020 the Yankees have gotten a .296 OBP and 85 wRC+ from hitters slotted into the shortstop position, their 10.1 WAR is ranked as the sixth-worst in MLB over that stretch.

A solution to those issues could be on the horizon with George Lombard Jr. as he’s our no. 1 ranked prospect in the system heading into the season and has shown off his slick defensive abilities across numerous positions.

While you won’t see him penciled into the starting lineup on Opening Day, his development this season could change the outlook of a position the Yankees haven’t had a consistent answer to for nearly a decade.

Why George Lombard Jr. Could Be the Yankees’ Solution At Shortstop

My favorite aspect of George Lombard Jr.’s game is the defensive skillset he brings to the table; not only does he play a strong shortstop, but he’s able to make excellent plays at second and third as well.

As a former star soccer player in high school, his shiftiness and agility shine in the infield, getting a glove on balls that most players wouldn’t be able to reach.

Standing at 6’2 he’s a little bit taller than the average shortstop as well, giving him a seemingly minor advantage physically that can turn a grounder off the end of a fielder’s glove into a highlight reel play.

Creating the possibility for a play is one thing, being able to finish said play is another endeavor that requires entirely different skills, ones that shine in Lombard’s defensive profile.

Despite his plus height and strength, George Lombard Jr. has a great feel for body control and is able to glide through the field to attack a baseball from the best angle possible.

He can change directions well, collect himself to initiate his throwing mechanics, and throw against his momentum consistently which allows him to whip the ball across the diamond with precision.

With how frequently he makes off-platform throws, you would think you’re watching star QB in the pocket trying to avoid an incoming blitz, and that’s what completes the defensive package.

You’ll see some mistakes that are typical for a shortstop who was a teenager for over a quarter of the 2025 season, but those can develop with more repetition and in-game action.

Given that he’s a good defender at a premium position which a chance to be great there, why haven’t the Yankees seriously considered moving him up to the Major Leagues?

What Must the Yankees See to Make the Call?

Most scouts and analysts are split between what George Lombard Jr.’s offensive potential looks like, he has a visually appealing swing and the higher-end exit velocities aren’t bad, but he’s a very unpolished bat.

He has a good feel for the strikezone but that can sometimes bleed into being too passive, this results in him being down 0-2 or 1-2 where he’s at a significant disadvantage.

Furthermore, his game power has been average at-best in the Minor Leagues, even when adjusting for the poor run environments of High-A and Double-A last year you’d expect more home runs and a higher SLG%.

The Yankees are aware of this, it’s why GM Brian Cashman mentioned that Lombard is on a timeline to debut in 2027 versus endorsing a potential 2026 call-up.

I do think some of the changes we’ve seen in Spring Training, notably with his stance, could help him generate some more damage on contact and improve his overall game.

George Lombard Jr. made some changes to his stance over the offseason.



He's running an 80% Hard-Hit% with a 95 MPH Avg EV while facing roughly AA-level competition in ST so far (per @baseball_ref). pic.twitter.com/KBQtfB5OiY — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) February 28, 2026

George Lombard Jr. has been plagued by issues handling velocity especially inside, being a millisecond quicker in his swing could allow him to do damage on pitches that often beat him in the past.

He could also hit more flyballs in the air to his pull-side, which would increase the HR and SLG% numbers for him and give pitchers a tougher time pitching to him.

It should be noted that Lombard spent his first month in AA as a 19-year-old, aggressive promotions through the system could be affecting his overall numbers on the season as he doesn’t spend much time at a level he’s conquered.

Overall, he isn’t a special hitter and I think there’s a lot of work to be done for him to become the kind of bat who anchors the middle of a lineup.

I don’t think he has to become special offensively to be a good shortstop though; the outcome where he produces a 105 OPS+ while providing +5 Fielding Run Value at shortstop is one where he becomes a 3-3.5 WAR player.

The baserunning he brings will contribute to that, but the Yankees need to let George Lombard Jr. develop without forcing him to do some of that work in the big leagues out of necessity.

Anthony Volpe, the now much-maligned shortstop for the team, was the best prospect this organization has had in the last decade if not longer if you look at acredited outlets with serious skin in the game.

Sometimes talented Minor Leaguers don’t pan out; it’s important that the Yankees do not anchor their hopes and dreams on a 20-year-old who could be an above-average regular.

With that being said, I think the defense drives an overall profile that reminds me a lot of Masyn Winn and Dansby Swanson, who aren’t exactly world-beaters at the plate but consistently produce top-10 WAR outcomes annually.