When evaluating the top of the Yankees‘ farm system, its hard to say that anyone has had more helium in the early parts of the Minor League system than George Lombard Jr.

The 20-year-old shortstop has gotten off to a fast start showing off a more well-rounded offensive approach, and this past week he was challenged by Phillies’ ace Zack Wheeler.

Rehabbing from a serious blood clot that not only threatened his playing career but his life as well, Wheeler was in the final stages of finetuning his mix to join the Phillies and aid their ailing squad.

Had he overpowered a young Lombard, no one would bat an eye, but he instead found the infielder to be quite the difficult opponent as he picked up a double and home run in the two games he faced him in.

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Why Zack Wheeler Was So Impressed With the Yankees’ Top Prospect

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George Lombard Jr. greeted Zack Wheeler rudely on Sunday afternoon by drilling a 105 MPH home run to dead-centerfield, his second XBH against the three-time All-Star.

He has shown off impressive power so far, clubbing three home runs in 13 games when it took him about 50 more games to reach that mark during the 2025 season.

Wheeler noted earlier in the week to the media that he didn’t want to face Lombard much more after seeing him the first time, where he smoked an opposite-field double into the gap.

Those words were justified in their final matchup of the week, as the right-hander now aims to re-join a Philadelphia Phillies team in desperate need of a boost.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees know what George Lombard Jr. is capable of on the defensive side of the ball, showing off an ability to play shortstop at a very high level.

When moved to third base during the week to accomodate for Anthony Volpe, he made numerous slick plays as his excellent arm strength and smooth defensive mechanics make for a brilliant defensive profile.

Questions surrounding his bat this offseason put into question whether he would be a good or great prospect by the end of 2026, and he has done excellent work to silence those criticisms early on.

There’s still a long way to go before this season can be considered a success for George Lombard Jr. but if he continues to impress scouts the way he impressed Zack Wheeler, then he could make his MLB debut as soon as this summer.