Forget the radar guns and the launch angle spreadsheets for a second. If you aren’t watching what George Lombard Jr. is doing in Florida right now, you’re flat-out missing the birth of the next great Yankees infielder.

We see these “can’t-miss” kids every spring, guys who look like Hall of Famers against minor league junk before disappearing the moment the lights get bright. Lombard is different. He isn’t just surviving out there; he is dictating the terms of the game.

The kid is twenty years old. Let that sink in for a minute. While most guys his age are still figuring out how to handle a wooden bat or a cross-country bus ride, Lombard is turning on elite velocity like it’s batting practice. Wednesday afternoon was the wake-up call for anyone still sleeping on his trajectory.

Credit: Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Facing Garrett Crochet—who, let’s be honest, is easily a top-three arm in this league right now—Lombard didn’t blink. He stayed back on a high-90s heater that was painted high and outside, used those lightning-quick wrists, and parked it over the fence.

392 FEET HR OF GARRETT CROCHET.



GEORGE LOMBARD JR. IS HERE. pic.twitter.com/FQmdWW9xm4 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 4, 2026

The Crochet Statement

That wasn’t just a home run. It was a statement of intent. You don’t take a guy like Crochet deep by accident, especially when he’s dialed in. Lombard finished the day with two hits, two runs, and that mammoth blast, pushing his Grapefruit League average to a cool .333. His OPS is currently sitting at a video-game-level 1.196. People will point to the tiny sample size and tell you to calm down. But there is nothing wrong with being excited about a high-ceiling prospect.

The eye test tells a much deeper story than the back of a baseball card ever could. Defensively, the kid is already MLB-ready. His glove is a vacuum and his range makes the diamond look small. Then you look at the track record from last season where he posted a ridiculous 194 wRC+ in High-A. Even when he hit a wall after a promotion to Double-A Somerset, he grinded through it to finish with a respectable 111 wRC+. That shows a level of mental toughness you rarely see in a prospect who hasn’t even hit his legal drinking age yet.

Scranton Or Bust

Thirty-five stolen bases across two levels last year proves he’s a nightmare on the paths too. He creates chaos. The Yankees have a history of being conservative with their blue-chip assets, but that philosophy needs to hit the trash can here. If the front office has any guts, they’ll skip the slow-play approach and assign him to Triple-A Scranton to start the year. He has nothing left to prove by beating up on kids in the lower minors.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

If he can make the adjustment to the International League, we aren’t talking about a 2027 arrival. We are talking about a guy who could be hitting at the Stadium by mid-summer. The offense is the only piece of the puzzle still clicking into place, and if Wednesday was any indication, that click could very well happen this year.

Brian Cashman needs to stop overthinking the service time and start thinking about winning baseball games. George Lombard Jr. is the real deal, and he’s coming for a roster spot faster than anyone anticipated.