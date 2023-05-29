Yankees gearing up to get 3 impact players back from injury

Apr 4, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) singles during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are steadily making their way back into the AL East race. Although the Tampa Bay Rays continue to hold the top spot, the Bombers are gaining ground, currently trailing by seven games.

The Yankees’ offense is gradually gaining momentum, scoring 10 runs against the Padres to clinch a three-game series on Sunday. Moreover, the team anticipates significant reinforcements over the coming weeks, which should strengthen the starting pitching rotation and reintroduce a top-tier slugger to the lineup.

Here are three influential players nearing their return to the Yankees:

1.) Giancarlo Stanton

It’s an incontrovertible fact that the Yankees perform better when Giancarlo Stanton is in the lineup. Before sustaining a hamstring injury, Stanton boasted a .269 batting average and a .296 on-base percentage this season, hitting four home runs and driving in 11 runs across 13 games.

Ultimately, Stanton thrives on rhythm and requires substantial at-bats to establish consistency and produce reliably.

Maintaining Stanton’s health seems like an insurmountable challenge at the moment, so all we can hope for is his ability to avoid further complications. If Stanton can return and maintain his elite slugging performance from the cleanup spot, it would enable the Yankees to utilize more quality hitters further down the lineup, thereby enhancing the team’s offensive prowess.

Stanton is expected to start a rehabilitation assignment on Tuesday, indicating he could rejoin the team within the next two weeks.

2.) Carlos Rodon

Carlos Rodon’s contribution to the Yankees has been minimal since he signed a six-year, $162 million contract with them.

However, he is finally showing signs of recovery after being diagnosed with a persistent back issue. Rodon has been accompanying the team and is slated to participate in a bullpen session on Monday in Seattle, completing his throwing program.

Given that the Yankees signed Rodon to be their secondary ace alongside Gerrit Cole, his return could have a significant impact. With a 2.88 ERA and nearly 12 strikeouts per nine innings from last season, Rodon, when healthy, is among the game’s top starting pitchers.

3.) Josh Donaldson

While labeling Josh Donaldson as an impact player might seem overly optimistic at this stage of his career, his return could have a positive effect. Manager Aaron Boone has already stated that Donaldson will have a regular role, indicating he might resume his position at third base.

Like Stanton, Donaldson is recovering from a hamstring issue. In his third rehab game for Triple-A Scranton, he went 2-for-3, including a home run.

Donaldson’s performance has declined over the past year, with a .222 batting average and a .308 on-base percentage last season. His 2023 season also got off to a rough start, with a .125 batting average and a .176 on-base percentage over five games. Nevertheless, the hope is that he can rediscover his form and provide the Yankees with valuable contributions and strong defense at third base.