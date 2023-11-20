Yankees gearing up for the start of a huge bidding war

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees, under General Manager Brian Cashman, are actively seeking to bolster their starting rotation this offseason. Following the loss of two starters to free agency and the release of Domingo German, the Yankees have set their sights on international sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto. This pursuit comes as the Yankees face the departure of critical components in their pitching lineup, underscoring the need for a high-impact addition.

Cashman, along with other high-ranking Yankees executives, made a trip to Japan to observe Yamamoto in action. His performance, including a no-hitter witnessed by Cashman, has positively influenced the Yankees’ interest. However, the pursuit won’t be straightforward, as formidable competitors like the New York Mets, Braves, Dodgers, and others are also vying for Yamamoto’s signature.

Yamamoto, a three-time Triple Crown winner, is not only known for his durability but also his youth, being just 25 years old. His impressive stats, including a 1.21 ERA over 164 innings in the JPPL, underscore his potential to be a game-changer for the Yankees. With the capability to become the future ace of the team, Yamamoto represents the exact type of talent the Yankees seek to revitalize their rotation.

Aug 4, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (17) reacts against Korea in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees are High on Yamamoto, But He’s Going to Cost

The pursuit of Yamamoto is anticipated to be a costly endeavor, with a potential bidding war that could exceed $200 million, not including a significant posting fee. The Yankees’ willingness to invest heavily in such a talent, despite concerns over the luxury tax salary, demonstrates their commitment to securing top-tier players.

Interestingly, Yamamoto shares an agent with Giancarlo Stanton, around whom there has recently been some controversy due to comments made by Cashman about Stanton’s injury proneness. However, this shared representation is unlikely to hinder negotiations for Yamamoto, who stands as a highly sought-after addition.

Should the Yankees’ pursuit of Yamamoto not materialize, alternatives like Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell remain viable. However, investing in Yamamoto, given his exceptional potential and alignment with the Yankees’ goals, appears to be a strategic move worth the financial commitment. Yamamoto’s high-velocity pitching and rare home run concessions, coupled with his impressive strikeout rate, make him an ideal target for a team eager to enhance its pitching prowess.