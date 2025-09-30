Yankees Game 1 starter is named AL Pitcher of the Month

The New York Yankees couldn’t ask for a better script heading into their Wild Card showdown with the Boston Red Sox. Game 1 in the Bronx belongs to their $218 million ace, Max Fried, who will take the mound at Yankee Stadium Tuesday night with everything on the line. After a brilliant September that earned him American League Pitcher of the Month honors, Fried now steps into October carrying both the weight of expectations and the trust of an entire fan base.

Max Effort ?



Congratulations @MaxFried32 on being named A.L. Pitcher of the Month! pic.twitter.com/Y5T6aHtLVv — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 30, 2025

A September to Remember

Fried’s September wasn’t just good—it was dominant. The left-hander went 5-0 across five starts, delivering a sparkling 1.89 ERA in games that mattered most. He didn’t simply collect wins; he controlled games. Over 33.1 innings, Fried surrendered just seven earned runs and only one home run, while striking out 35 hitters. His curveball had hitters flailing, his fastball worked both sides of the plate, and his poise turned tight games into statement wins.

It was the kind of month that validated why the Yankees were willing to go all-in during free agency, committing eight years to bring Fried to the Bronx. Every pitch in September served as a reminder that this is exactly the kind of arm you invest in when October baseball becomes a reality.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Ace They Paid For

For all the talk about his contract, Fried has lived up to the billing when the Yankees needed him most. His performance down the stretch showed that he isn’t just another high-priced pitcher; he’s the steadying force at the top of the rotation. In a month when every win was worth gold in the standings, Fried gave the Yankees reliability and dominance, qualities that can’t be bought at the trade deadline or manufactured in the bullpen.

Watching Fried work is like watching a chess grandmaster—he’s not just trying to overpower hitters, he’s outthinking them. Each curveball and fastball combination feels like another calculated move toward checkmate, and lately, nobody’s been able to counter him.

The Rivalry Stage Awaits

Now comes the test that matters most: the postseason, and against the Yankees’ oldest rival. The Red Sox will counter with Garrett Crochet, another lefty who has baffled hitters all year. On paper, it’s a duel of two pitchers at the top of their game, but Fried’s ability to rise on the biggest stage could be the difference-maker.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yankees fans know this script all too well: the Red Sox and Yankees in October, the air electric, the stakes impossible to ignore. For Fried, it’s the kind of moment that turns a great signing into a franchise-defining one. If his September is any indication, he’s more than ready.

Support Required

Of course, Fried can’t do it all himself. For the Yankees to take Game 1, the defense needs to be sharp—no giveaways, no lapses. And the offense must find a way to scratch out runs against Crochet, who has been just as tough on hitters as Fried. In games like this, even one mistake or one timely hit can swing the series.

But when Max Fried steps on that mound Tuesday night, the Yankees will have what every team craves in October: an ace they can trust. And in a rivalry where legends are born, Fried has the chance to etch his name into Yankee lore.