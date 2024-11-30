Yankees’ free agency plan could be ready to take shape—big moves ahead?

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have been playing the waiting game in free agency, and all signs point to that patience paying off—or backfiring—once Juan Soto makes his decision. With the superstar outfielder expected to choose his next destination by the winter meetings on December 5, the Yankees’ offseason strategy is poised to shift into high gear.

Soto’s decision will set the tone for the Yankees’ spending as the front office tries to balance addressing multiple roster needs while staying within a budget that can accommodate both short- and long-term aspirations.

Soto: The Yankees’ Linchpin for the Offseason

Juan Soto is the crown jewel of this free-agent class, and the Yankees’ interest has been no secret. The 26-year-old coming off a career-best season with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a .288/.419/.569 slash line is a generational talent. His 8.1 WAR in 2024 proved his value as not only one of the game’s best offensive players but also a key factor in the Yankees’ World Series run.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Reports indicate Soto’s contract could exceed $600 million over 14 years—an eye-watering number, but one the Yankees have both the motivation and means to meet. The Bombers have already cleared significant payroll space, with players like Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo, and Alex Verdugo hitting free agency. Those departures freed up roughly $40 million, giving the Yankees a financial buffer to work with Soto’s potential $50+ million annual salary.

If the Yankees can secure Soto, their next steps will likely involve smart, complementary moves. But if they miss out, the strategy becomes less clear and far more urgent.

Financial Flexibility and Targeted Spending

Heading into free agency, the Yankees’ payroll sits at around $230 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner has expressed a willingness to spend aggressively, but the team is also keeping an eye on the luxury tax threshold, which hovers near $300 million. If Soto signs, the Yankees could still address other needs with their remaining budget by making calculated investments.

First Base: Christian Walker remains a strong candidate for the Yankees to pursue. Walker’s Gold Glove-caliber defense and consistent offensive production make him an upgrade over Rizzo, who struggled in 2024. The 33-year-old Walker is expected to command a three-year, $60 million deal, a reasonable price tag given his 26 home runs and 3.0 WAR last season.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Pitching Reinforcements: Starting pitching is another area of focus, with names like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Jack Flaherty still available. The Yankees missed out on Blake Snell, who signed with the Dodgers for $182 million, but there’s still time to land an ace. Burnes, for example, could provide stability and upside at the top of the rotation, albeit at a likely price of $35 million per year.

Bullpen Depth: The Yankees also need to shore up their bullpen after losing key contributors like Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle. Tanner Scott or Jeff Hoffman would be solid options to fill high-leverage roles, and both are projected to be pricey to a degree.

Waiting for the Domino to Fall

While the Yankees’ focus has been laser-sharp on Soto, the market has remained quiet, with most teams waiting to see where the star outfielder lands. Soto’s decision will determine whether the Yankees double down on a win-now approach or pivot to spreading their resources across multiple areas of need.

If Soto chooses New York, it instantly cements the Yankees as World Series favorites. He would pair with Aaron Judge to form one of the most dynamic duos in baseball, and his offensive production would be irreplaceable. However, missing out on Soto could lead the Yankees to scramble for Plan B options—none of which would fully replicate his value.

Time to Heat Things Up

The Yankees are standing at the edge of a pivotal moment in their offseason. After weeks of relative inactivity, Soto’s decision will ignite a flurry of moves, shaping not only the Yankees’ 2025 roster but also their long-term trajectory.

As the winter meetings approach, Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner must be prepared to adapt quickly, whether Soto dons the pinstripes or not. If the Yankees truly want to reclaim their championship pedigree, it starts with making Soto the centerpiece of their plans—and ensuring the rest of the pieces fall into place seamlessly.