Yankees being buried by rivals as free agency kickes off

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With free agency in full swing, the New York Yankees remain laser-focused on extending Juan Soto. However, as they wait for Soto’s decision—likely coming before the winter meetings on December 5—the Los Angeles Dodgers have wasted no time making major upgrades. The Dodgers have already extended utility man Tommy Edman and signed ace Blake Snell to a blockbuster deal averaging over $35 million per season.

Meanwhile, the Yankees find themselves losing ground, having yet to fill key roster gaps while watching three primary starters leave in free agency.

Dodgers Setting the Standard This Offseason

The Dodgers’ aggressive moves have bolstered their roster significantly. Adding Blake Snell provides them with a dominant lefty starter, reinforcing an already stacked team fresh off a World Series victory. With several injured stars set to return in 2025, the Dodgers are positioning themselves as clear favorites for another title run.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In contrast, the Yankees have been relatively quiet, their focus squarely on Soto, whose production is irreplaceable. The 26-year-old superstar delivered a career-best season in 2024, playing 157 games and slashing .288/.419/.569. He smashed a career-high 41 home runs, drove in 109 RBIs, and posted an impressive 8.1 WAR. Despite his MVP-caliber performance, the award ultimately went to teammate Aaron Judge.

The Soto Decision Shapes the Yankees’ Offseason

Reports indicate that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had considered Blake Snell before the Dodgers swooped in, but his priority remains locking down Soto. The Yankees understand that Soto’s offensive production cannot be replicated by signing multiple players, making him the cornerstone of their offseason strategy.

However, the longer they wait, the more the market moves without them. Soto’s deal will shape how the Yankees allocate resources elsewhere, as they also need upgrades at first base, second base, and in the bullpen.

Addressing Key Roster Needs

While prospect Caleb Durbin is expected to compete for the second base job and Jasson Dominguez will likely take an outfield spot, those positions will be covered by pre-arbitration players making around $750K each. This cost-efficient approach frees up funds for Soto’s potential $50 million-per-year deal and a top-tier first baseman like Christian Walker.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Walker is a prime target for the Yankees. The 33-year-old free agent brings elite defensive skills and consistent offensive production, slashing .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs in 2024. Signing him to a three-year, $60 million deal would solidify the position and add another reliable bat to the lineup.

Additionally, the Yankees are eyeing bullpen reinforcements, with names like Tanner Scott and Jeff Hoffman emerging as potential targets. Both pitchers could help fill the void left by Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle, whose departures have left significant innings to replace.

Rotation Needs and Missed Opportunities

The Yankees’ starting rotation remains another area of concern. While they have been linked to top free agents like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Jack Flaherty, losing out on Snell was a missed opportunity. As a lefty, Snell would have provided balance to a rotation that underwhelmed last season, particularly with Carlos Rodon’s struggles in his first year with the team.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

If Snell had signed with the Yankees, it might have necessitated trading Nestor Cortes to maintain balance. Now, the remaining top starters are all right-handed, forcing Cashman to consider creative solutions to bolster the rotation.

All Eyes on Soto

The Yankees’ offseason strategy hinges on Soto’s decision. Signing him to a long-term deal would immediately solidify the lineup and provide the foundation for future success. However, losing out on Soto would force the team to pivot to less impactful options, risking a drop-off in offensive production.

Hal Steinbrenner has committed to making upgrades this offseason, but Soto remains the priority. Once that domino falls, the Yankees can fully assess their financial flexibility and target upgrades at first base, the bullpen, and the rotation.

A Critical Offseason Ahead

The Yankees find themselves at a crossroads. The Dodgers have set the tone with their aggressive moves, leaving the Yankees under pressure to secure Soto and reinforce a roster with glaring weaknesses. Cashman has his work cut out for him, but with strategic signings and a Soto extension, the Yankees can still emerge from this offseason as serious contenders in 2025.