Yankees’ free agency ‘Plan B’ might be Mets star first baseman

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are trying to make a shocking comeback in the World Series after losing the first three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They finally won on Tuesday night and need three straight wins to shock the world and do something that has never been done before in the Fall Classic: overcome a 0-3 deficit.

Meanwhile, they also know that free agency is just days away. They can’t put their minds on that front at the moment given their World Series commitment, but once the latter is over, win or lose, they are going to have to quickly pivot and change their approach to off-season mode.

Juan Soto is still the No. 1 priority for the Yankees

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Basically, the Yankees off-season has one big objective and everything else will hinge on that particular goal being met: re-signing Juan Soto is the primary target.

The stellar outfielder hit a career-high 41 home runs this year with the Yankees and added 128 runs scored and a .988 OPS. Given his age (just turned 26) and track record, he will easily surpass $500 million when he signs his next contract in a few weeks.

Could the Yankees pivot to Pete Alonso if they lose Soto?

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are going to go hard after him, but know that he might sign elsewhere. If that’s the case, New York Post’s Jon Heyman wrote that New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso might be their plan B.

Alonso is obviously not as good as Soto, but knows what it’s like to play and succeed in New York, has more raw and game power, and covers a position the Yanks need — first base.

Heyman even mentions some quality players considered “Plan C.” Shoring up the pitching staff with the likes of Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell, or pursuing fellow October hero Alex Bregman or Anthony Santander.

The bottom line is that the Yankees are, according to Heyman, planning on spending Soto’s money on multiple players if they fail to bring him back.