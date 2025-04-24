Yankees’ former star pitcher throws a little shade at Aaron Boone

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees might not have landed Juan Soto without a little bit of stubbornness from one of their own.

Part of the blockbuster trade that sent Soto to the Bronx during the 2024 offseason involved right-hander Michael King, a former bullpen staple turned late-season starter. And as it turns out, King had to fight tooth and nail for that opportunity — even poking fun at manager Aaron Boone for nearly standing in the way.

The One Position Change That Shifted a Franchise

On a recent podcast, King shared how he begged Boone for a shot at the rotation during the 2023 season. Boone initially resisted, reportedly telling King he was too valuable in the bullpen. But fate stepped in.

“The only way you guys got Soto is because I was built up as a starter.”



Michael King’s story on convincing Aaron Boone to put him in the Yankees rotation ? pic.twitter.com/LuZreF2p4v — Slab Lab (@slablabshow) April 23, 2025

Injuries created an opening, and King made the most of it.

He posted a 2.02 ERA over 35.2 innings as a starter in late 2023 — an electric stretch that raised his stock dramatically.

It was exactly the sample size the Padres needed to believe he could headline a return package for Soto, who had one year of control left.

King’s Big Year Fueled Even Bigger Moves

Once in San Diego, King built on that momentum, putting together a breakout season in 2024 with a 2.95 ERA across 173.2 innings.

So far in 2025, he’s proving it wasn’t a fluke — tossing 28 innings of 2.57 ERA ball as he enters a contract year.

While the Yankees made a gutsy call trading him, that same move paved the way to acquire Soto, who became the centerpiece of a deep playoff run and World Series appearance.

A Subtle Swipe at Boone… With a Side of Gratitude?

King’s story isn’t just about growth — it’s about timing, confidence, and a bit of humor. He joked about how Boone nearly kept him in the bullpen, which in retrospect would’ve blocked the very path that led to Soto’s arrival.

Without King’s performance, there’s no leverage in negotiations.

Without Soto, the Yankees don’t make their World Series run.

And ironically, without Soto… maybe the New York Mets don’t break the bank either.

