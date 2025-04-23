Yankees 5, Guardians 1: Good news and bad news as Bombers stave off sweep

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees were staring down an uncomfortable piece of history on Wednesday: a potential sweep in Cleveland for the first time since disco ruled the charts in 1970.

But instead of dusting off the brooms, the Bronx Bombers brought their own firepower—and a red-hot Carlos Rodón—to Progressive Field and handled business with a decisive 5-1 win in the series finale.

Rodón Dials It Up

Carlos Rodón didn’t just take the mound—he owned it like a chef running his kitchen during dinner rush.

The left-hander carved through Cleveland’s lineup with the precision of a tailor measuring for a bespoke suit. Seven innings, one unearned run, four hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts—he made it look methodical, even easy.

Rodón now sits with a 3.50 ERA and 45 strikeouts in just 36 innings, and it’s safe to say the Yankees are getting the ace-level arm they were banking on when they signed him.

He’s stringing together gems like pearls on a necklace, and his confidence is becoming contagious.

Judge Is Just Different

Aaron Judge is making “elite” feel like an understatement. The Captain went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk—because why not add a little bit of everything?

His triple in the opening frame got things rolling for New York and set the tone for the day.

But let’s talk about that average: .415. That’s video game stuff. It’s the kind of number you see when someone forgets to turn off beginner mode. He’s not just hitting—he’s redefining how hitting looks in 2025.

The league can’t seem to solve him, and maybe it’s because there’s no answer to a problem like Judge.

Goldschmidt Quietly Rakes

While Judge gets the fireworks, Paul Goldschmidt continues to be the smooth jazz in the background—steady, reliable, and quietly brilliant. He went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, nudging his average to .383.

Sure, he’s only left the yard once this year, but he’s slugging at a .922 OPS clip. That’s the kind of production that makes pitchers uncomfortable and managers sleep better.

Cruz Control in the Bullpen

Fernando Cruz might not be a household name yet, but he’s pitching like he wants to be. Acquired in the Jose Treviño deal, the reliever has been turning heads with his splitter, which drops off the table like it owes gravity a favor.

Cruz added two more strikeouts to his tally on Wednesday, bringing his ERA to a tidy 2.08 with 21 Ks in just 13 innings. For a bullpen always hunting consistency, Cruz is delivering it—and then some.

He’s not flashy, but he’s filthy, and that’s what matters.

All in all, a strong bounce-back for the Yankees, who now sit at 15-10 atop the AL East—still very much in the driver’s seat.