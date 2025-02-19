Yankees’ former fan-favorite infielder shows up to spring training

For a moment on Wednesday, it felt like 2018 all over again at Yankees camp. Didi Gregorius was back on the field, smiling, chatting with players, and even standing at third base as grounders were hit his way. But this time, the fan-favorite infielder wasn’t preparing for another season—he was there as a photographer.

Didi Gregorius is at Yankees camp today! ?



(via @ChrisKirschner) pic.twitter.com/earZrh5Rat — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 19, 2025

A Beloved Yankee Returns in a New Role

Gregorius, now 35, played 1,077 major league games over his career, with his best years coming in the Bronx from 2015 to 2019. He brought power, clutch hitting, and an infectious personality that made him a fan favorite. His peak came in 2018 when he slashed .268/.335/.494 with 27 home runs and 86 RBIs.

But beyond his play on the field, Gregorius was a larger-than-life presence in the clubhouse. Whether it was his postgame emoji recaps on social media or his constant energy, he had a way of bringing people together. Seeing him roaming the Yankees’ spring training complex, this time behind a camera, was a welcome sight.

Building a Stronger Connection Between Generations

The Yankees have made a point this offseason to reconnect with their former stars, creating a bridge between the past and present. Having alumni like Gregorius around the team provides younger players with a sense of history and culture, something that can’t be taught through stats or analytics.

Gregorius didn’t just pop in for a quick visit. He was engaged, interacting with players, and even positioning himself at third base as if he was about to field a ball. It was a reminder of how much he still loves the game, even if he’s no longer suiting up.

While his playing days may be behind him, Gregorius will always have a place in Yankees lore. Whether he’s holding a bat or a camera, his presence at camp was a welcome throwback to one of the most exciting eras in recent Yankees history.