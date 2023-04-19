Yankees former 1st round pick dominating Double-A to start 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades' Trey Sweeney (3) during game against the Brooklyn Cyclones at Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls July 27, 2022. Renegades Vs Cyclones Baseball

Trey Sweeney is off to a rapid start for the Yankees with Double-A Somerset. The former first-round pick is showing what makes him a fantastic prospect, as he’s been doing practically everything right across the field. Still just 22 years old, Sweeney may end up carving out a path for himself to make the majors, even if there may not be a direct route. He’s got the skills and the ability to play a few positions, and that could bode well.

Trey Sweeney is extremely disciplined:

Last year, Sweeney put together a solid year across both High-A and Double-A. In the 111 games he played at the two levels, he hit 16 HR, swiped 31 bags, and posted a walk rate of 13%. He showed off what made him such an elite player when he was drafted, as his approach and discipline at the dish make him one of the better hitters in the entire farm system.

He posted a wRC+ of 110 last year, and this season is already off to a fast start. He has a 147 wRC+, is barreling and connecting more, and is still showing some of that power-speed combination that makes him so talented. He’s slashing .313 / .395 / .500, good for a .895 OPS, and also has a solid ISO — isolated power — of .188. If Sweeney can continue to barrel the ball and hit for a tad more power, the Yankees should look to him playing more third base.

Sweeney could move to third base and give the Yankees some support:

Sweeney is a shortstop by trade, but if he’s able to man the hot corner, that could mean the Yanks don’t need to pursue another 3B on the market. Donaldson isn’t going to be here next season, and DJ, as great as he is, is getting older. Plus, LeMahieu is so great when he’s able to roam around the infield. Sweeney is 6’2 with quick hands, and he’s also making improvements at hitting the ball in the air, opposed to on the ground. Last year in his short time with Somerset, he only posted an 18.8% FB%. This season, it’s already up at 40.7% in the first eight games.

Granted, it is early days in this season, but Sweeney helps bolster a disgusting lineup for Somerset. The likes of him, Pereira, Dominguez, and Rosario, are all guys that are getting more recognition by the league and the Yanks organization, and for the right reason. If Trey Sweeney can pan out, the Yanks will be able to spend money elsewhere and could also hold onto assets that they may otherwise have traded.

Keep an eye on Sweeney as the year continues to go by. If he ends up posting a line similar to what he has now, he could be a Top-5 prospect in the farm in no time. A .950 OPS middle infielder who can play third base, with excellent walk rates, solid power and speed, and a great glove, is something that every organization would love to have. I wouldn’t be shocked if Sweeney plays his way to Triple-A by the midway point this season, and it would certainly be deserved.