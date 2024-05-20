Yankees flying up power rankings with dynamic duo leading the way

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are currently the team to watch in Major League Baseball, having recently completed back-to-back sweeps against the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox. Their impressive run includes seven straight victories and 13 wins in their last 15 games, catapulting them to the top of the power rankings and the American League East standings. The Yanks now sit 3rd in the power rankings, up two spots from last week.

Yankees’ Offensive Powerhouse and Pitching Prowess

The Yankees now hold a two-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in their division and boast the top record in the American League. They trail only the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in baseball. Their recent surge is attributed not only to their increasingly potent offense but also to their robust pitching lineup—even without several key bullpen arms and 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole.

Currently, the Yankees rank sixth in batting average (.256) and second in on-base percentage (.336) across MLB. They also stand third in slugging percentage (.431) and are tied for first in home runs (68), matching the Orioles. This year’s squad has refined its approach at the plate, balancing long-ball prowess with consistent, quality contact throughout the lineup.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Key contributors include Juan Soto, who in a contract year is posting impressive numbers: a .311 batting average, .411 on-base percentage, .552 slugging percentage, 11 home runs, 37 RBIs, and a 175 wRC+. Soto’s balanced approach is evident in his 14.6% walk rate and 14.2% strikeout rate, underscoring his effective aggression in the strike zone. Aaron Judge has also found his stride after a sluggish start, with a .266/.402/.578 slash line, 13 homers, 32 RBIs, and a matching 175 wRC+ over 48 games. While these figures might be a dip from his usual standards, they would be enviable for most other players.

The partnership between Soto and Judge is proving invaluable, and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner is keen to secure Soto’s services long-term. Although contractual negotiations typically wait until free agency, the mutual interest is clear: if Soto desires to stay, the Yankees are prepared to meet his terms.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reinforcements on the Horizon

The team anticipates further boosts with Gerrit Cole nearing a return to the mound in June and infielder DJ LeMahieu progressing through his rehab assignments, potentially rejoining the team as early as this week. With all elements aligning well, the Yankees are not just reversing their 2023 fortunes—they are shaping up as serious contenders for the World Series, provided they maintain their health and current form.