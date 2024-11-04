Yankees’ first base dilemma could be solved by rising in-house prospect

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

One of the New York Yankees’ top priorities this off-season is finding a new first baseman. After declining Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million club option, the Yankees are left with a significant gap at the position. Rizzo’s challenging 2024 season was marred by injuries, including a fractured right forearm and two fractured fingers, ending his year early.

The 35-year-old veteran struggled at the plate, posting a .228/.301/.335 slash line with a career-low eight home runs and 35 RBIs. Alongside his offensive decline, Rizzo’s defensive lapses raised further concerns, making it clear that the Yankees needed to move on.

Exploring the Free Agent Market

The Yankees could look to the free-agent market for a cost-effective solution. Carlos Santana, a seasoned first baseman, might be a viable option. Santana would provide experience and potentially a stable presence at first base without the financial commitment of a high-dollar, long-term deal.

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another possibility is pursuing a move for a more proven player. Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who’s entering free agency, could be an ideal fit despite having a right-handed bat. Walker’s bat and glove would bring both reliability and a powerful presence to the Yankees’ lineup.

Intriguing In-House Prospects: J.C. Escarra and Ben Rice

The Yankees have two promising prospects in J.C. Escarra and Ben Rice, who may get a chance to compete for the first base job. Escarra, a lesser-known but exciting player, had an impressive season across Double-A and Triple-A in 2024.

At 29, Escarra returned to the Yankees’ minor league system after a two-year absence. Initially assigned to Double-A, he hit .233/.322/.374 with four home runs and 30 RBIs in 72 games. Upon promotion to Triple-A, he found his rhythm, slashing .302/.403/.527 with eight home runs, 34 RBIs, a 14.9% strikeout rate, and a 13.4% walk rate. His 142 wRC+ and .225 isolated power showcased his improved contact and power, positioning him as a serious candidate for a spring training look.

Escarra’s development highlights his potential, and his pre-arbitration status makes him an affordable option with upside. Given his standout Triple-A performance, he could compete for the role, providing the Yankees with an in-house lefty solution to first base.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Ben Rice: Another In-House Candidate with Versatility

Ben Rice, another internal option, is also on the Yankees’ radar. Known for his strong offensive potential, Rice has the versatility to play both first base and catcher, providing the Yankees with a valuable dual-role player. While he encountered some challenges at the major league level last season, Rice showed flashes of quality that the Yankees believe could translate with further development.

Rice’s experience behind the plate makes him even more valuable. Should the Yankees opt to trade Jose Trevino for bullpen help or prospects, Rice could serve as a backup catcher, offering depth in multiple positions.

What’s Next for the Yankees at First Base?

While Escarra and Rice present intriguing possibilities, it’s likely that the Yankees will still pursue a veteran first baseman to help bolster their lineup for a World Series push in 2025. However, these in-house players give the Yankees the flexibility to explore multiple options without committing to a high-priced contract.

Whether through a free-agent acquisition, trade, or a promotion from within, the Yankees are focused on filling first base with a productive player who can contribute both offensively and defensively.