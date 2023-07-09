Yankees fire hitting coach Dillon Lawson ahead of All-Star break

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have taken swift action in the wake of their disheartening loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the team has let go of their hitting coach Dillon Lawson.

Lawson’s philosophy of “hit strikes hard” and aiming for home runs has failed to deliver the desired offensive metrics, despite the team ranking fifth in overall home runs hit in the league. The Yankees now hope to reignite their performance in the second half of the season, post-All-Star break, starting with their next series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Disappointing Performances: A Closer Look

Key players like DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton, usually seen as reliable performers, have seen a drastic slump in their stats. Stanton’s current season performance includes a .204 batting average, a .278 on-base percentage (OBP), nine home runs, and 23 RBIs.

On the other hand, LeMahieu is managing a modest .220 batting average with a .285 OBP, seven home runs, and 27 RBIs. Known for his consistency, LeMahieu’s current season stats are a marked deviation from his usual performance, signaling the need for change within the team.

The Shortfall in Yankees’ Offensive Stats

Entering the second half of the season, the Yankees find themselves ranked 29th in the league with 679 hits. They stand 18th in RBIs, 28th in batting average, and 27th in on-base rate. Their slugging percentage, too, hovers around the league’s average, further highlighting the shortcomings of Lawson’s approach.

Overall, the Yankees’ performance this season has fallen far short of expectations. This unprecedented mid-season coaching change by General Manager Brian Cashman indicates a significant shift in the team’s strategy. Lawson, it appears, has drawn the short straw and become the scapegoat for the team’s current woes. The team now looks forward to a fresh start and an improved performance with a new coach.