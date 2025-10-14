Yankees fire 16-year bullpen coach and first base coach Travis Chapman in latest assistant shuffle

In a move that underscores the turbulence following another disappointing season, the New York Yankees have begun reshaping their coaching staff. The organization announced that bullpen coach Mike Harkey and first base/infield coach Travis Chapman will not return for the 2026 campaign—a decision that signals both reflection and frustration inside the Bronx.

A Long Tenure Comes to an End for Mike Harkey

Mike Harkey’s departure is the end of an era. A former MLB pitcher and a steady, respected figure in the Yankees’ staff, Harkey’s tenure stretched across 16 seasons—a rare feat in the often-volatile world of big-league coaching. He first joined the Yankees as bullpen coach in 2008, left briefly for a role with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014 and 2015, and returned in 2016, holding the same position throughout his time in New York.

But baseball, as Harkey knows better than most, is a results-driven game. The Yankees’ bullpen—a longtime organizational strength—wobbled in key moments this past season. Injuries and inconsistency plagued a group once considered the backbone of the team’s success. Whether fair or not, Harkey is losing his job in part because of those struggles.

Still, Harkey handled his exit with characteristic grace. “Had a great 16 years and I’m very grateful for the opportunity I had with the Yankee organization! I wish them nothing but the best!” he told SNY’s Andy Martino. The message summed up the professionalism that defined his tenure—steady, unselfish, and always team-first.

For many players who came through the Yankees’ bullpen, Harkey was more than a coach. He was a mentor, a sounding board, and in many cases, a voice of calm in the storm. Losing a coach like that feels less like a transaction and more like losing a piece of the team’s fabric.

Travis Chapman’s Rise and Sudden Exit

The Yankees also parted ways with Travis Chapman, who had climbed the organization’s ladder with quiet determination. Before joining the major league staff in 2022 as the team’s first base and infield coach, Chapman spent years working in player development across multiple minor league levels. His work with young infielders, particularly in refining defensive fundamentals, had earned him respect among the team’s prospects.

But as the Yankees evaluate their underwhelming 2025 season, the changes reflect a larger organizational reset. Chapman’s dismissal, though surprising to some within the clubhouse, fits the broader pattern of turnover following unmet expectations.

Possible Internal Promotions and Future Moves

Martino reported that one name gaining traction for a promotion is Jake Hirst, the Yankees’ hitting coordinator. With current hitting coach James Rowson rumored to be a serious candidate for the Minnesota Twins’ managerial job, Hirst could slide into a major league role if the dominoes fall that way.

Yankees hitting coordinator Jake Hirst could be in the mix for a job on the ML staff. Hitting coach James Rowson seen as a legitimate candidate for Twins managerial opening. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) October 14, 2025

That’s part of a broader recalibration effort by general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone, both under mounting pressure to deliver results in 2026. The Yankees’ coaching staff may soon look very different, as more moves are reportedly under discussion.

In baseball, transitions like these can feel like a new coat of paint—fresh on the surface, but ultimately only as good as the structure beneath. The Yankees’ challenge now is to make sure these changes aren’t cosmetic, but foundational.

A Symbol of Change in the Bronx

Coaching shake-ups are nothing new in sports, but this one feels particularly symbolic. For years, Harkey represented stability in the Yankees’ dugout, the quiet constant amid the revolving door of players, managers, and philosophies. Chapman, meanwhile, embodied the organization’s developmental pipeline—a coach who’d earned his way up from the minors.

Their exits mark more than just routine staff adjustments; they represent a team searching for identity and accountability after another season that fell short of championship expectations.

As the Bronx gears up for a pivotal offseason, one thing is clear: change is no longer coming—it’s already here.