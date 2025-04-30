Yankees find unexpected magic in veteran bat as offense reaches new level

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Every offseason comes with a handful of low-risk bets. Some never pan out. But every now and then, one turns into gold.

For the New York Yankees, Paul Goldschmidt is quickly becoming the steal of the season.

While Max Fried deservedly gets the headlines, Goldschmidt is quietly turning back the clock at age 37.

He signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal to take over at first base — replacing the pricey Anthony Rizzo.

And so far, the return has been everything the Yankees could have hoped for — and more.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt’s bat is lighting up the stat sheet

He’s hitting .363 with a .411 OBP and .460 slugging, producing an .871 OPS through 113 at-bats.

Despite hitting just one home run, his underlying numbers suggest there’s more power lurking in the background.

He ranks in the 92nd percentile in launch angle sweet spot, meaning he’s elevating the ball with quality contact.

Goldschmidt owns a .309 expected batting average and a .508 expected slugging percentage, both elite for his age.

He’s also showing no weaknesses — hitting .339 with a .464 slugging percentage against fastballs, and thriving against all pitch types.

He’s not just surviving — he’s dissecting pitchers with veteran precision.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A steady hand near the top of the lineup

Goldschmidt has become a fixture near the top of the order, giving the Yankees consistency and professional at-bats every game.

His 160 wRC+ places him 60% above the league average — a mark rarely seen by players his age.

In Tuesday’s 15–3 blowout over Baltimore, he added another two hits and two RBIs, extending his hot streak.

The Yankees offense has been solid all around, but Goldschmidt has quietly become the glue in the machine.

Like a veteran chef in a five-star kitchen, he’s making everything look easy and sharpening the lineup around him.

Defense isn’t perfect, but it’s manageable

If there’s one area that hasn’t popped, it’s his glove at first base — though it hasn’t hurt the team.

Goldschmidt holds a .995 fielding percentage with just one error across 230 innings this season.

He’s posted -2 defensive runs saved and -1 out above average, but those metrics tend to even out over time.

Even if he’s merely average defensively, the Yankees will happily take the tradeoff given his offensive output.

The bar was low after Rizzo’s steep decline, and Goldschmidt has already blown past it with room to spare.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A risk that’s become a quiet reward

At $12.5 million, Goldschmidt was considered a value signing — a short-term patch for a long-term hole. But he’s become more than that.

He’s a leader in the clubhouse, a tone-setter at the plate, and proof that the old guys still got it.

He may not be launching 30 homers, but his impact is felt in every at-bat and every run produced.

The Yankees took a swing — and this one looks like it’s landing somewhere near the warning track of genius.

