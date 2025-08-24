Yankees finally bench young infielder in favor of super-utility spark plug

The New York Yankees made a major lineup change on Sunday, benching Anthony Volpe before the series finale against Boston.

The move came as the Yankees tried to avoid a four-game sweep, sending a clear message about Volpe’s declining play.

Volpe’s offensive struggles come to the surface

At just 24, Volpe has endured his most difficult season as a professional, showing little growth offensively across long stretches.

Through Sunday, he’s hitting .208/.274/.400 with 18 homers, 65 RBIs, and an 86 wRC+, well below league average production.

His plate discipline has been inconsistent, and hot streaks are followed by extended droughts where he barely makes an impact.

The Yankees hoped his power-speed combination would blossom into an everyday strength, but his bat continues to lag behind expectations.

Defensive regression becomes a problem

Even more concerning, Volpe has gone from Gold Glove caliber defense to one of baseball’s weakest shortstops this season.

He leads the league with 17 errors, owns a .962 fielding percentage, and sits at -7 outs above average.

Last year, he was praised for steady hands and quick instincts, but this season’s numbers highlight a noticeable defensive regression.

Errors have piled up in critical situations, forcing the Yankees to reconsider whether they can trust him in big games.

Why Caballero gets the nod

The Yankees turned to Jose Caballero, their recent trade deadline acquisition from the Tampa Bay Rays, as Sunday’s starter.

The 28-year-old is not only a capable defender but also one of the hottest bats on the roster right now.

Through 14 games with New York, Caballero is hitting .320/.433/.600, showing contact skills and some surprising power.

Defensively, he offers steady hands across multiple infield spots, giving the Yankees a sense of reliability Volpe has lacked.

A mental reset for Volpe

Benching Volpe isn’t a permanent solution but rather a chance for him to reset and recalibrate his approach.

At 24, the talent is undeniable, but confidence matters, and right now, his looks like it’s been completely drained.

Giving him a breather might be the first step toward rediscovering the player the Yankees once envisioned at shortstop.

Sometimes young players benefit from stepping back, watching the game unfold, and finding rhythm again away from everyday pressure.

What this means moving forward

Volpe’s long-term outlook with the Yankees remains uncertain, but the organization has invested too much to give up now.

Still, Caballero’s emergence shows that the front office isn’t afraid to pivot if performance continues lagging behind expectations.

This situation reflects a larger truth: the Yankees can’t afford wasted at-bats or sloppy defense in a tight playoff race.

Volpe will get another chance, but until then, Caballero’s hot streak makes him the logical choice for the starting role.