Yankees feature six prospects on FanGraphs’ new top 100 prospect list for 2024

Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Spencer Jones during media day on April 5, 2023. Renegades Media Day

The New York Yankees have gotten high praise from public outlets regarding their farm system, with Baseball America, ESPN, and Baseball Prospectus grading them as one of the 10 best farm systems in baseball. FanGraphs released their top 100 prospect list, and six prospects from the Yankees’ organization made the final cut, headlined by Spencer Jones. Shockingly, Jasson Dominguez wasn’t ranked as their second-best prospect, finishing behind Austin Wells on the list instead.

While the grades for various prospects in the organization may be different than other outlets, they reached the same conclusion that the team has one of the deepest farms in the entire sport.

Six Yankees Make FanGraphs’ Top 100 List

Spencer Jones leads the way for the Yankees, ranked as the 15th-best prospect in baseball, which is on the higher scale of grades given to the left-handed hitting outfielder. There’s plenty of buzz around the 6’6 outfielder, as he boasts an unprecedented power and speed combination for someone at his size. His mobility and range in centerfield coupled with a monster arm make him one of the most skilled defenders in the organization, and at a premium position is almost instantly gives him MLB viability.

The goal this winter is to get him to pull the ball in the air more and unlock more game power, but the Yankees love what Jones could become in the near future. He reached Double-A last season and held his own at the plate, and if he can have a dominant year at the Minor League level, he can end up in the Bronx. There’s been a lot of conversations surrounding the Yankees’ hesitancy to trade him, but the talent is tantalizing and the organization knows he could become a star.

Sep 28, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (88) runs to first base on a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Wells was ranked as the 47th-best prospect in baseball, second in the Yankees’ organization. The left-handed hitting catcher possesses an excellent offensive package with his ability to generate loft and pull the ball when he gets it in the air. The swing decisions weren’t excellent at the Major League level, but when he was in the Minor Leagues he did an excellent job of being patient and working walks. One would hope that those pitch recognition skills translate to the Bronx in 2024, but the biggest progression he’s made comes in the defense, which has made him a solid MLB catcher.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on this list is the placement of Jasson Dominguez, who was ranked 53rd on the list and third in the organization. You may not like the ranking, but it would be silly to create a prospect monolith for a player who has yet to establish themself in this league. They have concerns about his hit tool and how his speed will age, but something to note is that their Future Value (FV) grades are more important than the actual rankings. For example, Kevin Alcantara is ranked 20 spots ahead of Dominguez, but he has the same FV grade (50), meaning the gap isn’t enormous in talent.

Sep 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Roderick Arias would make the cut as their 70th-best prospect, and the switch-hitting shortstop has the chance to climb on these lists with an excellent debut in full-season action. A hand injury ended his season prematurely, but he posted a 143 wRC+ and clobbered six home runs in 27 games, showing off an incredible power-speed combination while also being a steady defender up the middle. His rise through the organization will be closely watched as he begins his age-19 season with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons.

The questions in the Yankees’ pitching staff could lend their way to Chase Hampton (#82) and Will Warren (#99) getting starts this upcoming season. Hampton emerged onto the scene after striking out 33.1% of batters faced between High-A and Double-A last season, boasting an excellent arsenal headlined by a four-seam fastball that generates 18-20 inches of vertical ride at 93-94 MPH. His sweeper and cutter are new weapons for him to play with, and he still has the curveball he relied on at Texas Tech.

Will Warren has already conquered the Triple-A level and his debut seems on the horizon, with the right-hander having an excellent sinker-sweeper mix that has been refined with the additions of a four-seamer and cutter. He posted a 124 Stuff+ in Triple-A and could be a difference-maker for the Yankees’ pitching staff, as the team has massive injury risk across the board. Warren has climbed up plenty of prospect boards over the winter, and the organization got a steal in what was originally an 8th-round pick.

Ranking prospects can be difficult, but the Yankees have one of the deepest farms in baseball according to most outlets, and they’ve been getting high praise all winter. Whether it results in Major League success remains to be seen, but the future looks pretty bright in the Bronx.