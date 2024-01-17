Yankees feature six prospects on Baseball America’s top 100 prospect list

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

With the Yankees gearing up for pitchers and catchers to report to Spring Training in about a month, Baseball America releases their 35th pre-season top-100 list. One of the biggest strengths for the Yankees as an organization has come from their excellent farm depth, and this was put on display in this list as they featured six different prospects in the top 100, which ties with the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, and San Diego Padres for the most by a single team on the list this year.

Jasson Dominguez, ranked as their 16th-best prospect, headlines the Yankees’ farm system, and it’s a great reflection of the team’s depth internally.

Baseball America Gives Great Grades on Yankees’ Farm System

The Yankees saw multiple prospects break out this past season and garner national attention, as while Jasson Dominguez was always considered a hype machine, there were a lot of first-year features on the top-100 list throughout the 2023 season. Jasson Dominguez (#16) comes in as their lone top-20 prospect, continuing to jump in their list after a dominant second-half surge that saw him go from Double-A to the Bronx. A UCL tear ended his season prematurely and he’ll be sidelined to open the season, but the Yankees had a second outfielder in the top 50.

Spencer Jones (#46), the Yankees’ first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, put up a 114 wRC+ between High-A and Double-A, but he was able to display excellent defensive tools at a premium position such as centerfield. His blistering speed resulted in 43 steals, and that level of speed and mobility at his size is unparalleled, which resulted in such a high grade from Baseball America.

A name that has received mixed reviews from various outlets is Everson Pereira (#67), who was unimpressive at the MLB level, but generally makes good swing decisions and is packed with plenty of power. He has reached exit velocities north of 114 MPH, and entering his age-23 season, there’s still time for him to figure out the issues with his hit tool. It’s unclear whether he’ll remain on the team, but since he does have MiLB options remaining, the Yankees could stash him away in Triple-A.

One of the new entrants on the top-100 list in 2023 was Roderick Arias (#68), a switch-hitting shortstop with an abundance of excellent tools that would appeal to any evaluator. He boasts an excellent arm with great power and speed, and while hand surgery ended his season in 2023, he still put up a 143 wRC+ and scored 32 runs in just 27 games. He could climb up this list in 2024 if he continues his tear of Minor League Baseball in Single-A with the Tampa Tarpons, and he was the team’s top international free agent signing back in 2021.

We saw the Yankees bring up Austin Wells (#71) in September, and while he wasn’t as impressive at the plate as he’s been in previous seasons, he went on a tear to end his MLB season and turned plenty of heads. His offensive skillset is hard to miss, with strong raw power and loft in his swing, and as a left-handed hitter, he’s built for the Bronx. The biggest question with Wells is whether he’ll stick at catcher or not, but he’s made some strides behind the dish, and the Yankees have yet to play him anywhere other than backstop.

Arguably the least expected breakout on this list, Chase Hampton (#72) ascended from an unknown sixth-round pick in 2022 to one of the best right-handed pitching prospects in baseball. He struck out 33.1% of batters faced with a 3.63 ERA between High-A and Double-A, with the right-hander having an excellent array of pitches, most notably a four-seam fastball that generates 18-20 inches of Induced Vertical Break. His sweeping slider and cutter were new additions this past season and they fit his profile excellently.

In a list of prospects who just missed the top-100 list, the Yankees had four names among the 15 published, as LHP Henry Lalane, SS George Lombard Jr., RHP Will Warren, and OF Brando Mayea were all in consideration. Three of the four names listed are teenagers, and it’s likely that they could ascend into the top 100 list with a greater sample size in affiliated ball. As for Will Warren, the oldest player in that four-player group at 24 years old, the Yankees expect him to play a role in their MLB pitching staff this season.

The Yankees have to be happy with the state of their farm system, as even after trading for Juan Soto, the team boasts one of baseball’s deepest farm systems.